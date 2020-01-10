CenterPoint says outright sale not part of initial strategic review

A newly formed committee will evaluate the role of all of CenterPoint Energy Inc.'s utility businesses, as well as its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, as part of a strategic review but the company is not yet exploring an outright sale, executives said.

"We have strong support for the business and the model we have now," CenterPoint interim President and CEO John Somerhalder II said May 7 on the company's first-quarter 2020 earnings call. "So, what we're going to do is review those businesses to see where we can optimize those. Clearly, our focus is on our utility businesses and we feel like all of our utility businesses have good regulatory compacts and we will always continue to look at how we improve those moving forward, and the mechanisms for recovery."

CenterPoint announced May 7 that it secured a $1.4 billion equity investment and formed a board committee to review and evaluate potential strategic options.

Newly appointed board member David Lesar will lead the five-member committee that will provide advice and recommendations to the board regarding "analyzing and executing on a comprehensive range of potential value-maximizing strategic business actions and alternatives" related to its current business, assets and other ownership assets.

The committee is expected to make its recommendations to the board by October and update stakeholders on its strategic business plan at an investor day in early 2021.

"We think it's the right time to further optimize our business," Somerhalder, who also will serve on the committee, said on the call.

The interim CEO, however, stopped short of indicating that the committee would explore a full business sale.

"Every company has got to consider the other options [including an outright sale]," Somerhalder said in response to an analyst's question. "That's not where we're starting with this committee."

The review comes after CenterPoint on April 1 announced it is cutting its quarterly common stock dividend to 15 cents per share and reducing 2020 capital spending by about $300 million to $2.3 billion.

The company said dividend and spending cuts were needed to strengthen its financial position in response to Enable's decision to cut its 2020 capital expenditures by $115 million and half its quarterly distribution. CenterPoint owns a 53.7% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream.

Enable's cash flow decrease is expected to lower distributions to CenterPoint by about $155 million per year on an annualized basis.

"When we made the decision to cut distribution by 50%, we felt very good that that was the right level," Somerhalder said. "We still remain confident in Enable's ability to maintain that 50% distribution and pull their own levers related to [operations and maintenance] and capital."

CenterPoint previously explored exiting its stake in Enable but dropped those plans in late 2017 after not being able to reach a "mutually acceptable" agreement.

"Clearly, we reviewed it in great detail, looked at various options and concluded the path forward that we took back then made the most sense," the interim CEO said. "But the business review committee will review options related to [Enable]. So way too early to speculate though on whether other options could be identified or not."

Meanwhile, the equity infusion announced on May 7 is expected to eliminate CenterPoint's equity needs through 2022, executives said.

The equity investment consists of $725 million in mandatory convertible preferred shares and $675 million in common shares. It was provided by new and current investors, including affiliates of Elliott Management Corp., Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC and Bluescape Energy Partners LLC.

The company expects to use investment proceeds, plus cash proceeds from the sale of Miller Pipeline Co. and Minnesota Ltd. LLC and the pending sale of CenterPoint Energy Services Inc., to de-leverage its balance sheet and strengthen its credit profile.

CenterPoint executives said the equity investment positions the company to execute its five-year, $13 billion capital investment program focused on its regulated utility businesses and achieve its 5% to 7% utility earnings compound annual growth rate through 2024.

The transaction is expected to strengthen CenterPoint's consolidated adjusted funds from operations to debt with a target of 14% to 14.5% in the 2020 to 2024 time frame.

The moves mark the latest development in a tumultuous period at CenterPoint, which has replaced its CEO and CFO in recent months.

Management said they could not provide a timeline on when a permanent CEO will be in place.

"We're now more on the back side of that search process," Somerhalder said. "But until the absolute right person is picked and we can make sure what the timing is on a transition period, it's not done until it's done. But I feel good that a lot of good work has been done and we're on the back side of getting that taking care of."