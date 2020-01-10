 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/cba-controversy-could-impact-australia-s-banking-sector-observers-say-41653298 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

CBA controversy could impact Australia's banking sector, observers say

Street Talk - Ep. 64: Coronavirus jumpstarts digital adoption

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 63: Deal talks continue amid bank M&A freeze, setting up for strong Q4

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 62: 'Brutal' outlook for oil demand offers banks in oil patch no relief

Amid Q1 APAC Fintech Funding Slump, Payment Companies Drove Investments


CBA controversy could impact Australia's banking sector, observers say

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has refuted speculation that the announcement of CEO Ian Narev's retirement in July 2018 was brought forward after allegations of money laundering leveled at the bank. Meanwhile, industry observers told S&P Global Market Intelligence that while there would be no immediate impact to CBA's earnings for the September quarter, the allegations could affect Australia's banking industry as a whole.

Succession planning had been underway at the bank before the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, or AUSTRAC, filed a civil lawsuit in early August against CBA, alleging breach of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, the Australian Associated Press reported Aug. 14, citing Chairman Catherine Livingstone.

The lawsuit alleges that the bank made more than 53,700 contraventions of the law with respect to its use of smart ATMs but CBA has blamed the transactions on a system error. Reuters reported that the bank faces a potential penalty of up to A$18 million per breach, which could amount to billions of dollars.

The announcement of Narev's exit was welcomed by the market, said David Ellis, an analyst at Morningstar. The lender's shares closed at A$81.31 on Aug. 14, up 1.01%, following the retirement announcement. Ellis also predicted that the lawsuit will not have an immediate negative impact on CBA's earnings in the quarter ending Sept. 30.

The lender, on Aug. 9, reported a rise in full-year cash profit for the year ended June 30 to A$9.88 billion.

"On the earnings point it is important to point out that this case will take a while to work its way through the courts so there won't be an immediate direct impact with respect to fines. There may be an impact if the reputational impact is large enough, but that is difficult to judge at the moment," Tim Roche, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, said.

However, the case is expected to have consequences for the country's banking sector with major Australian lenders working to rebuild their reputation, which has been damaged by past scandals related to insurance claims and poor financial advice.

"At this stage the CBA situation has not spread to the other major banks. However, the reputational damage caused by CBA will have some negative consequences for all four major banks, and by definition, the banking system as a whole," Ellis said. "The AUSTRAC's court case against CBA is a serious backward step in the recovery process."

CBA is the first major bank in Australia to be accused of money laundering, Ellis said. There is no precedent in Australia for banks being found guilty of breaking anti-money laundering laws, although, according to Ellis, a listed betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., was fined A$45 million earlier this year for breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

"It's too early to give a definitive answer to the likely outcome," he said, of the bank's court case. "[It's] very uncertain how that may unfold."

As of Aug. 14, US$1 was equivalent to A$1.27.