CBA controversy could impact Australia's banking sector, observers say

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has refuted speculation that the announcement of CEO Ian Narev's retirement in July 2018 was brought forward after allegations of money laundering leveled at the bank. Meanwhile, industry observers told S&P Global Market Intelligence that while there would be no immediate impact to CBA's earnings for the September quarter, the allegations could affect Australia's banking industry as a whole.

Succession planning had been underway at the bank before the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, or AUSTRAC, filed a civil lawsuit in early August against CBA, alleging breach of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, the Australian Associated Press reported Aug. 14, citing Chairman Catherine Livingstone.

The lawsuit alleges that the bank made more than 53,700 contraventions of the law with respect to its use of smart ATMs but CBA has blamed the transactions on a system error. Reuters reported that the bank faces a potential penalty of up to A$18 million per breach, which could amount to billions of dollars.

The announcement of Narev's exit was welcomed by the market, said David Ellis, an analyst at Morningstar. The lender's shares closed at A$81.31 on Aug. 14, up 1.01%, following the retirement announcement. Ellis also predicted that the lawsuit will not have an immediate negative impact on CBA's earnings in the quarter ending Sept. 30.

The lender, on Aug. 9, reported a rise in full-year cash profit for the year ended June 30 to A$9.88 billion.

"On the earnings point it is important to point out that this case will take a while to work its way through the courts so there won't be an immediate direct impact with respect to fines. There may be an impact if the reputational impact is large enough, but that is difficult to judge at the moment," Tim Roche, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, said.

However, the case is expected to have consequences for the country's banking sector with major Australian lenders working to rebuild their reputation, which has been damaged by past scandals related to insurance claims and poor financial advice.

"At this stage the CBA situation has not spread to the other major banks. However, the reputational damage caused by CBA will have some negative consequences for all four major banks, and by definition, the banking system as a whole," Ellis said. "The AUSTRAC's court case against CBA is a serious backward step in the recovery process."

CBA is the first major bank in Australia to be accused of money laundering, Ellis said. There is no precedent in Australia for banks being found guilty of breaking anti-money laundering laws, although, according to Ellis, a listed betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., was fined A$45 million earlier this year for breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

"It's too early to give a definitive answer to the likely outcome," he said, of the bank's court case. "[It's] very uncertain how that may unfold."

As of Aug. 14, US$1 was equivalent to A$1.27.