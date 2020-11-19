Cat losses, pandemic likely to be highlighted in P&C insurers' Q3 results

Catastrophe losses, the pricing environment and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic should top the agendas of U.S. property and casualty companies as they report third-quarter earnings.

Revenue for a majority of the largest P&C insurers is expected to be up year over year, but 15 of them are also expected to report a year-over-year decline in EPS, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of sell-side forecasts.

The analysis also shows that revenue is expected to increase compared to last quarter for 12 companies, while EPS is projected to climb for 10.

Fitch estimated cat losses at $25 billion as seven hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. during the quarter. The Midwest derecho in August, historic wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest, and continuing social unrest also contributed to losses.

Investors should hear companies talk about those events, as well as lower-than-expected pandemic-related losses, Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome said in a note.

He said reduced claims frequency for private auto insurers has been a positive by-product of the pandemic. However, he expects claims like event cancellation that commercial insurers are dealing with to "muddy the waters," which could make it difficult to interpret the underlying loss trends.

"Property and casualty investors will continue to focus on pricing increases, but at this point, investors are looking for signs of underlying margin expansion," Newsome said.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert concurs, adding that insurance companies have been paying out a significant amount of money in claims and are seeking to recoup that.

"This is an industry that seeks and usually achieves pricing adequacy," Seifert said in an interview. "But there's a question of whether or not demand is going to be enough that these companies can produce top-line growth that's going to satisfy investors."

Matthew Carletti of JMP Securities also said investors will focus on remarks from executives related to pricing. He expects that commentary to be "broadly supportive of continued acceleration in most commercial lines."

Seifert said underwriting trends have been "pretty decent," so much so that the huge changes in driving patterns and consumption of auto insurance have become a "game-changer" for the industry and should be a hot topic in the auto insurance space.