Carlyle weighs StandardAero sale; Warburg leads race for Shriram Housing Finance

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– BGH Capital is exploring exit routes for cybersecurity business CyberCX Pty. Ltd., The Australian reported, citing market experts. BGH aims to sell to a strategic acquirer, and Goldman Sachs appears to be leading the race to handle the sale, the report added, noting that CyberCX could fetch $2 billion.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. is weighing options for aircraft maintenance business StandardAero Inc., including a potential sale that would value the company at $10 billion or more, Thomson Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Alternately, Carlyle could move forward with an IPO for the company, the report added.

– Clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc. expects potential acquirers — including Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, Bain Capital LP and Sycamore Partners Management LP — to submit initial offers by April 10, The Globe and Mail reported, citing two sources familiar with the process. The deadline is part of a strategy to give shareholders an outlook on the potential sale process ahead of the company's annual meeting, the report added.

– Warburg Pincus LLC is leading the competition to acquire nonbanking finance company Shriram Housing Finance Ltd. from parent Shriram Finance Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Bain Capital LP is also vying for the business, the report added.

– KKR & Co. Inc., TPG Capital LP and Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd. are potential bidders for a controlling stake in office furniture business Ebco Pvt. Ltd., Mint reported, citing two people aware of the matter. The deal could be valued at about $300 million, the report added, noting that Geoffrey Nagpal, Ebco's managing director, confirmed the business aims to raise funds from private equity to help it grow.

– Permira Advisers Ltd. and Blackstone Inc. are weighing bids for investment manager Fisher Funds Management Ltd., whose backers include TA Associates Management LP, The Australian reported. Fisher Funds is up for sale through Macquarie Group Ltd.

– A consortium comprised of ChrysCapital and Mankind Pharma Ltd. joined the bidding for medical device business Healthium Medtech Ltd., owned by Apax Partners LLP, The Economic Times reported, citing sources aware of the matter. The development follows ChrysCapital's sale of its entire stake in Mankind Pharma in March, the report added, noting other bidders for Healthium include KKR & Co. Inc., Blackstone Inc., EQT AB (publ), Hillhouse Investment Management Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

