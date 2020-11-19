Carbon capture advocates call Dems' critique on bill over oil recovery 'miscast'

The Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies Act, or USE IT Act, which was recently discussed during a House Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee hearing, would support research into carbon dioxide utilization and direct air capture. It would also facilitate the development of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects as well as pipelines to carry the gas, according to the bill's summary. Recently proposed legislation that would advance carbon capture and sequestration is giving several House Democrats reason to pause as they argue it could lead to increased oil production. However, advocates insist the technology will help decarbonization efforts and that the focus on enhanced oil recovery misrepresents the bill's aim.

The bill largely met bipartisan support from the committee, with several Republicans touting its potential to become law. But some of their Democratic counterparts focused on how oil companies may benefit from using captured carbon to pump more oil, extending the life of some of their fields through a process called enhanced oil recovery, or EOR.

John Noel, senior climate campaigner for Greenpeace USA, told the subcommittee Feb. 6 that carbon removal legislation needs to be "fully decoupled from oil production" or the oil industry would produce "an insane amount of oil."

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., while acknowledging his support for carbon capture technology, criticized the bill for focusing "too heavily on streamlining pipeline construction."

"While enhanced oil recovery is still the most profitable use for captured carbon, we will not make real progress in reducing climate pollution unless there's significant net storage associated with it," he said in prepared remarks about the bill. "I would like to see it provide a lot more direction on medium- to long-term planning for a time when enhanced oil recovery will not be the dominant use of captured carbon."

However Brad Crabtree, vice president of carbon management for advocacy group Great Plains Institute, said the "EOR critique of the USE IT Act was miscast" and that the hearing reflected a "profound misunderstanding" of the bill. He said the proposed legislation authorizes such little funding for work on direct air capture — the process of sequestering carbon that may or may not be used for oil recovery — that "it would have no measurable impact on the EOR industry."

Crabtree noted the oil industry played "almost no role" in the extension of the Section 45Q tax credit for carbon capture projects that begin construction prior to Jan. 1, 2024, which he said counters the narrative that Big Oil is backing these legislative efforts to increase output and boost their bottom lines. Occidental Petroleum Corp., which touts itself as a global leader in EOR, was the only oil major to partner with the Carbon Capture Coalition before 45Q passed, he said.

"I do think that there is an attempt by those who don't support carbon capture generally to make it about enhanced oil recovery ... That is a really dramatic misrepresentation of the focus of the overall agenda," Crabtree said. "In terms of the interest in how the tax credit will be used going forward, there's greater interest in other applications of the tax credit beyond EOR than there is in EOR."

Hunter Johnston, a partner with law firm Steptoe, which worked on the 45Q tax credit, wrote in an email that a project developer would have to determine whether EOR or non-EOR storage, such as into a saline formation, makes the most economic sense for a project. He said EOR could be an uncertain investment due to the current and projected low price per barrel compared with the mid-2010s, which may make other sources of oil production more competitive comparatively. Non-EOR saline storage provides a higher-value tax credit that may make better economic sense.

"In sum, the extent to which carbon capture incentives will increase EOR production is hard to predict with any certainty," he said. "While it is reasonable to assume that some oil companies will benefit from subsidies for carbon capture with disposal into EOR, it is unreasonable to overgeneralize that EOR is the primary focus of carbon capture."

Oil producers are "well suited to play a large and leading role in non-EOR carbon sequestration," Johnston said, given that the industry has the competency to take the steps necessary to develop and operate a non-EOR geologic site. As a result, oil companies and oil services companies will likely play a major role in these sites' activities regardless of oil production, he said.

Based on conversations with lobbyists, he said several committee members' concerns may lead to proposed amendments to the bill when the committee holds a markup.

Kurt Waltzer, managing director of the Clean Air Task Force, said the USE IT Act would complement the 45Q tax incentive, noting the bill's main focus is on direct air capture and non-EOR utilization. "[F]ocusing on EOR as sort of a major barrier to decarbonization is a mistake," he said.

"We're going to be using petroleum for the next several decades, and better to do that with EOR than with conventional oil," Waltzer said. "It's a mistake to think that somehow EOR and saline are opposed to each other. EOR is a better option than conventional oil, and it's a pathway to get to large-scale saline storage."

Chevron Corp. declined to comment on the bill or the company's potential interest in enhanced oil recovery should it pass, while Exxon Mobil Corp. and Occidental did not respond to requests for comment as of this article's publication.