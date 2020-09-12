Capital Markets View video: Uptick in high-yield bond issuance in spotlight

In the latest Capital Markets View video, LCD's Taron Wade and S&P Global's Chris Porter cover the main trends in the European leveraged finance market.

This month, Taron and Chris discuss the uptick in high-yield bond issuance, the tightening of pricing, how debt/EBITDA ratios have come in slightly for the year-to-date while equity checks have risen, the stability of secondary pricing, loans versus bonds versus equity returns, and collateralized loan obligation volumes and pricing, along with commentary on default rates.

Taron Wade heads up LCD's European Research efforts. Chris Porter is Head of Private Equity, Loan & CLO Business Development, EMEA at S&P Global.

Please feel free to contact Chris if you’d like a particular topic discussed in next month's video.