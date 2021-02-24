 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/capital-markets-view-video-european-leveraged-loan-pricing-tightens-62736173 content esgSubNav
Capital Markets View video: European leveraged loan pricing tightens
In the latest Capital Markets View video, LCD's Taron Wade and S&P Global's Chris Porter cover the main trends in the European leveraged finance market.

In this month's instalment, Taron and Chris discuss the sharp decline in loan pricing, relative pricing between senior secured high-yield bond issuance and leveraged loans, and the CLO market, as well as the slight decline in recovery rates and the stabilization of B- and CCC credits.

Taron Wade heads up LCD's European Research efforts. Chris Porter is head of Private Equity, Loan & CLO Business Development, EMEA at S&P Global.

Please feel free to contact Chris if you'd like a particular topic discussed in next month's video.