Capital Markets View video: European leveraged loan pricing tightens

In the latest Capital Markets View video, LCD's Taron Wade and S&P Global's Chris Porter cover the main trends in the European leveraged finance market.

In this month's instalment, Taron and Chris discuss the sharp decline in loan pricing, relative pricing between senior secured high-yield bond issuance and leveraged loans, and the CLO market, as well as the slight decline in recovery rates and the stabilization of B- and CCC credits.

Taron Wade heads up LCD's European Research efforts. Chris Porter is head of Private Equity, Loan & CLO Business Development, EMEA at S&P Global.

