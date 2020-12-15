Capital Markets View video: Drivers of European high-yield bond supply

In the latest Capital Markets View video, LCD's Taron Wade and S&P Global's Chris Porter cover the main trends in the European leveraged finance market.

This month, Taron and Chris discuss the strength of high-yield bond issuance and what is driving it, the demand/supply imbalance in leveraged loans, downward trends in pricing across the board, and the fall of “CCC” rated assets in CLO portfolios.

Taron Wade heads up LCD's European Research efforts. Chris Porter is head of Private Equity, Loan & CLO Business Development, EMEA at S&P Global.

Please feel free to contact Chris if you’d like a particular topic discussed in next month's video.