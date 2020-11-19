Capacity overhang clouds Intel's future outlook – analysts

Intel Corp. aims to deliver "leading edge" technology in 2023, but the chip giant still will not say how it plans to do so.

After announcing a production delay in July, Intel once again found itself in hot water with investors Oct. 22 after the company delivered underwhelming results for the third quarter. More concerning, however, was the lack of detail around Intel's previously announced plan to use external contractors to fill capacity gaps as Intel races to deliver a 7-nanometer chip in 2023 — a chip size that Intel's competitors are already starting to deliver now.

Analysts were looking to hear whether Intel will wholly rely on outside contractors for the chip or only partly, and whether any foundry has either the spare capacity or the interest to help Intel produce its chips.

But Intel CEO Robert Swan only said the company was still evaluating its options, and that it would not be making a decision until the end of the year or early 2021. "That's the time that we'll have to make the determination as to whether we're buying more 7-nanometer equipment or whether a third-party foundry would be adding that capacity," Swan said.

Intel shares dropped almost 10% overnight following the Oct. 22 call. While the decline was smaller than the 16% drop that followed Intel's July call, when Swan outlined Intel's latest manufacturing problems, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC analyst Stacy Rasgon said the Oct. 22 call was potentially worse, as Intel failed to outline any measures that would solve its capacity issues.

Swan said during the call that 2020 had been the most challenging year of his career. However, Rasgon said the long-term challenges for which Intel has not provided any definitive answers could mean 2021 will be worse.

Simply saying that the company is confident it will achieve "product leadership" by 2023 using its upcoming 7-nm chip does little to clarify what Intel will actually be shipping, the analyst added.

The process size attached to a semiconductor does not indicate the size of a particular component and is not an absolute measure of how powerful a particular chip may be, according to James Sanders, a cloud analyst at 451 Research.

But shrinking a chip design down in size does pack more transistors into a similar space and can almost double the computing power available from a particular chip, said Linley Gwennap, president and principal analyst at The Linley Group.

Intel's current 10-nm chip is comparable in computing power in some ways to the 7-nm chip process from contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. But by 2023, when Intel plans to ship a 7-nm chip, most leading-edge chips will be produced at 5 nm, or even the 3-nm or 2-nm processes TSMC is already developing, Gwennap said.

While a 10-nm and 7-nm chip might be comparable, the difference in capacity between a 10-nm chip and a 5-nm chip cannot be ignored, Gwennap said.

Apple Inc. is likely to be the first company to ship notebooks powered by TSMC 5-nm chips under the name "Apple Silicon" in November, according to reports predicting an announcement Nov. 17 from Apple. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. are also starting the process of migrating to TSMC 5-nm chips.

But it was not all bad news for Intel. The company has a long time to wait before it is in a tight spot specifically due to the process size of its chips, and it still holds a dominant share of the data-center and other important markets, according to a note from J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur.

Intel also got an unexpected boost from higher notebook sales, as well as an increase in sales to cloud providers responding to increased work-from-home demand, he wrote.

J.P. Morgan still lowered the firm's price target on Intel from $75 to $70.