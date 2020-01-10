Buyer, seller opt for familiar structure in $2.35B retirement services deal

The manner in which Great-West Lifeco Inc. intends to acquire the retirement plan business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. may not follow a traditional form for an M&A transaction, but the structure has been successfully utilized by both parties in the past.

Rather than a legal entity changing hands, MassMutual will reinsure the applicable business to Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. and Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. of New York in exchange for a $2.35 billion ceding commission. The acquired business, which includes more than 2.5 million plan participants and approximately $167 billion in associated assets under administration, will also be supported by $1 billion of required capital when combined with Great-West's existing Empower Retirement-branded operations.

"We're not acquiring a complete company here," Great-West Lifeco President and CEO Paul Mahon said during a Sept. 8 conference call. "What we're doing is we're taking out part of MassMutual as a going concern."

Mahon likened the deal's structure to a transaction the company completed in June 2019 with Protective Life Corp. In that case, it acquired substantially all of the individual life and annuity business of various Great-West subsidiaries. The aggregate ceding commission reported by Protective Life Insurance Co. for that transaction was $905.4 million. Protective Life assumed the economics and risks associated with the ceded business.

"This is the format that is used in transactions like this," Mahon said in response to an analyst's question. "And so it's what we would have expected going into this."

The latest deal also includes MassMutual's retrocession to Great-West of business assumed in a previous transaction. The parties' press release did not identify the cedant by name, but MassMutual's most significant transaction in the retirement space in recent years was its 2013 purchase via reinsurance of the Retirement Plans Group of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

MassMutual paid a ceding commission of $355 million for the assumption through coinsurance of $9.2 billion of policyholder liabilities and $879 million of other liabilities, according to its 2013 annual statement. The transaction also involved $26.3 billion of separate account liabilities using a modified coinsurance structure where the related assets and reserves were not transferred to or held by MassMutual.

"This transaction enables [MassMutual] to build its retirement business, add complementary markets and distribution capabilities, and nearly double the number of retirement plan participants it serves," the company said at the time.

MassMutual in a June filing associated with its global debt issuance program said its retirement business offers investment options for plan sponsors' defined benefit plans, full-service defined contribution products, a variety of products and services to nonqualified plans in partnership with a third party, investment-only arrangements to defined benefit and defined contribution plans, various stable-value funds and an array of nonguaranteed separate accounts. Great-West said the corporate market accounted for 63% of client assets in the MassMutual business. The company's focus is on the small and medium-sized segments of the corporate market, which Great-West said aligns closely with Empower's existing business.

Great-West said in a presentation that Empower Retirement would become "the clear No. 2 in the U.S. retirement space," creating distance from peers in terms of the amounts of defined contribution plan participants and assets. Fidelity Investments holds wide leads in both categories, according to Pensions & Investments survey data presented by Great-West. The combination of Principal and the acquired Wells Fargo business ranks No. 3 by participants; TIAA placed third by assets. Other insurers in the top 10 of at least one of the categories included Voya Financial Inc., Transamerica Life Insurance Co. and Prudential Financial Inc. MassMutual, on a pre-transaction basis, ranked No. 14 by participants and assets.

Multiple published reports in June indicated that MassMutual had placed the retirement business up for sale.

The company separately disclosed in the June filing that competition for market share in the retirement plan market "has intensified and plan sponsors have exerted increased pressure on prices," though it added that factors such as MassMutual's financial strength, product line diversity, investment offerings and servicing levels enhanced its competitive position.