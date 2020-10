Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has been building a war chest to be ready to snap up distressed assets in an economic downturn. With the coronavirus pandemic roiling global markets, the company is ready to pounce, CEO Sachin Shah said.

From India to Brazil to the U.S., Brookfield is looking to put its roughly $3 billion of liquidity to work as financing dries up for other project developers and companies with shakier balance sheets pull back from aggressive acquisition plans.

"[Public]-market valuations are off. That presents an opportunity for us because we do have the capability to invest in stocks. And on the private side, we're definitely seeing less competition," Shah said on a May 6 earnings call.

While some sellers with the luxury of being patient have moved to the sidelines amid the volatility, the assets that are coming to market face the sorts of "issues" that make them attractive to Brookfield, Shah said.

"When you think about a company like Brookfield, I think historically, their main thesis has been ... they want to find assets that are operating but where they think they can bring operating expertise or some sort financial restructuring ... to make it more sustainable, to create value for themselves and for their investors," Stephen Goltz, director of project and infrastructure finance at S&P Global Ratings, said in a recent interview.

Analysts and investors have said the coronavirus crisis will likely allow heavyweights such as Brookfield, which is in the process of acquiring renewable energy company TerraForm Power Inc., to tighten their grip on the renewables sector as smaller competitors struggle to survive.

"Even before this crisis, it was our view that the big global-scale competitors were in a position to continue to take market share from what is still a very fragmented industry," said Justin Campeau, a portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP. "This could cause some things to accelerate in that direction."

Brookfield, which operates about 19,300 MW of renewable energy assets and boasts a development pipeline totaling about 13,000 MW, said it generated $217 million in funds from operations during the first quarter, or 70 cents per unit, down from $227 million, or 73 cents per unit, a year earlier. Analysts expected funds from operations of 72 cents per unit, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence consensus estimate.

That is down $10 million from the same period in 2019. The company said most of the decline was due to the strengthening of the dollar. Power generation from Brookfield's fleet of hydroelectric, wind and solar plants edged up about 1% from a year earlier.