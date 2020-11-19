Broken valuations model says US stocks are most expensive since dot-com bubble

By the most familiar valuation measure, large-cap U.S. stocks are as expensive as they have been since the tech bubble was about to burst.

On May 18, the S&P 500's 12-month forward price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio reached a multiple of 23.25x, its highest level since January 2002 and pushing close to the July 2000 peak of 25.4x, according to data and analyst estimates compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The reading marks a 64.2% jump since the index's most recent trough March 23 and even a 19.3% increase since the all-time high Feb. 19.

The problem is that the forward earnings element of that calculation is breaking down amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. Analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that 205 companies, or 41% of the S&P 500, have withdrawn or suspended earnings guidance due to the coronavirus. While a handful of them have reinstated some guidance, most of it is short term and given without much conviction, leaving equity analysts without a crucial data point when predicting future performance.

That has seen many equity analysts dismiss the recent rise in forward P/E, saying the lack of guidance from many companies and the litany of unknowns surrounding the path forward after the global pandemic have nullified the metric's worth.

"This is like the weather report saying it could be very hot tomorrow, or it might snow," said Vincent Deluard, the head of global macro research at INTL FCStone Financial. "It's potentially so inaccurate that it doesn't help."

Instead of the traditional metric, investors should look at more "normalized" valuation, which projects 12 months of earnings six months from now, when most analysts see the major economic impacts of the coronavirus receding, said Joseph Abbott, chief quantitative strategist with Yardeni Research. Instead of looking at earnings from May 2020 to May 2021, a "normalized" forward P/E would look at projected earnings from November 2020 to November 2021. By doing this, the forward P/E drops by roughly 11%, Abbott said.

But even a "normalized" valuation has little use during a pandemic that has caused a potentially unprecedented level of uncertainty, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist with Spartan Capital Securities.

"We're in an unknown situation right now. In normal times, [forward P/E] is very useful, and most times it is accurate," Cardillo said. "But in situations where there's so much unknown, we don't know what they mean."

As equities have rallied from the March 23 trough despite murky earnings guidance, sending the forward P/E ratio skyward, claims have grown louder that the metric has become irrelevant, analysts with Bank of America Securities said in a May 13 note.

"We hear this complaint a lot — that comparing today's market multiple to historical averages … is not a worthwhile exercise, since we have veered off the grid in terms of comparable periods," they wrote. "Rates have plummeted to all-time lows, and are negative in nine developed countries. Despite it being disconcerting that the irrelevance of P/Es was a refrain of the early 2000s, right before the tech bubble burst, a lack of comparable periods is a valid point."