Brighthouse paying attention to variable annuity risk transfer market – CEO

Brighthouse Financial Inc. CEO Eric Steigerwalt said the insurer is keeping a close eye on "everything that's going on" in the variable annuity risk transfer market.

Commenting on Venerable Holdings Inc. agreeing to acquire a runoff variable annuity reinsurance unit from Equitable Holdings Inc., he said Brighthouse will press on with its strategy to unlock capital, repurchase stock, rationalize expenses and sell new business, which may someday include a transaction.

"I don't want anybody to think that we're not paying attention here. We'll continue to think about whether something like that makes sense for us," Steigerwalt said on a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings. "Equitable obviously decided it made sense for them."

As part of that transaction, Venerable will also reinsure approximately $12 billion of legacy variable annuity business from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co.

CFO Ed Spehar said Brighthouse has "plenty of time," noting that it has no debt maturities until 2027. He also reiterated that the company does not "need to do anything" at the moment and management is "very happy with where we sit today."

Providing an update on the company's variable annuity hedging strategy change, Spehar said the move has led to the release of $1 billion of capital. He also disclosed that the company determined that it had been more conservative than needed with regards to how it reflected invested assets backing variable annuities.

Specifically, Spehar explained that the invested assets that support Brighthouse's VA total asset requirement have average yields above current market levels, and those yields were not fully reflected in the calculation of the total asset requirement. By removing "excess conservatism" in its models, he said the company released about $600 million of additional capital as part of this year's actuarial review.

Given its capital position, Brighthouse intends to take the remaining $450 million of its planned $1.25 billion ordinary dividend from Brighthouse Life Insurance Co., and a $60 million ordinary dividend from New England Life Insurance Co. in the fourth quarter, Spehar said.

Brighthouse booked a third-quarter net loss available to shareholders of $3.01 billion, or a loss of $32.49 per share, compared with net income of $676 million, or $6.06 per share, in the prior-year period.