Brexit could push the BoE's monetary policy 'in either direction'

The Bank of England outlined Feb. 7 the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, indicating that it could move interest rates in either direction depending on the nature of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union.

Few surprises were expected from the February meeting of the BoE's monetary policy committee, or MPC, considering the weakness of recent economic data and the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit terms. The central bank maintained interest rates at 0.75%.

"The monetary policy response to Brexit, whatever form it takes, will not be automatic and could be in either direction," the MPC minutes noted. The bank's policy response will focus on "the balance of the effects on demand, supply and the exchange rate.

In its minutes, the BoE acknowledged that the slowdown in the U.K. economy at the end of 2018 continued into early 2019, projecting that GDP growth will have eased to 0.3% in the last quarter of 2018, down from 0.6% in the third quarter. Growth for the first quarter of 2019 is forecast at 0.2%. However, the MPC noted that uncertainty surrounding that forecast is greater than usual.

The bank's projections for 2019 growth vary significantly under various Brexit scenarios. Assuming lower uncertainty and looser financial conditions, the bank anticipates growth of 1.6%, whereas in the case of high uncertainty and tighter financial conditions the forecast slips to 0.8%.

The BoE expects growth to remain subdued for much of 2019 before picking up toward the end of the year. However, this forecast is predicated on "greater clarity on future trading arrangements" that is "assumed to emerge."

While the uncertainty of Brexit appears to be playing an increasing role in damaging business and consumer confidence, the bank highlighted the broad-based slowdown in the global economy, forecasting first-quarter GDP growth in major trading partners of 0.2% in the euro area and 0.5% in the U.S. — a sharp slowdown from 2018.

The reduction in global demand was underscored in weaker U.K. export numbers, with the contribution of net trade to GDP in the third quarter revised down from 0.5% to zero. This would indicate that the boon to exports following the depreciation of the sterling had in fact been shorter and more limited than previously thought. Data for October and November suggested net trade would be a drag on growth in the fourth quarter.

"The weakening in export growth has been concentrated in goods trade and, within that, goods exports to the European Union. That was broadly consistent with the slowdown in survey indicators of exports recorded over recent month and, in turn, the weakening in external demand," the bank said.

Headline inflation slipped to 2.1% in December from levels of 3% just over a year ago, which the bank attributed primarily to a fall in petrol prices. The BoE expects inflation to slip below its medium-term target of 2% before rising again as demand improves in the second half of the year.