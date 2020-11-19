 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/bp-s-shares-close-at-24-year-low-amid-renewed-slide-in-us-equities-57550329 content
BP's shares close at 24-year low amid renewed slide in US equities

Shares of oil major BP PLC slumped to their lowest close in 24 years in March 12 trading in London, breaching levels reached after the Deepwater Horizon explosion and spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, as the broader stock markets and crude oil futures continued to spiral lower.

BP's stock closed at 2.75 pence, down 13.29% on the London Stock Exchange, the primary market for the company's ordinary shares.

Shares at many of the top integrated oil and gas majors crumbled March 12 as U.S. equity markets extended their sell-off following a 15-minute trading halt, the second this week, triggered by a decline of more than 7% in the S&P 500 minutes after the opening bell.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.89% to 2,741.38, and the Dow Jones Industrial Index plunged 10%, for the largest one-day drop since 1987.

The financial markets were not quelled after President Donald Trump announced late March 11 a travel ban from Europe and that government plans to help businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC on the Euronext Amsterdam dropped 15.9%. On the NYSE, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. ended at $39.23, down $2.75, or 6.55% and shares of Chevron Corp. closed at $76.26, falling $6.77, or 8.15%.

Oil prices also fell March 12. NYMEX U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $31.50 per barrel, down $1.48, or 4.5%, on the day, while the benchmark Brent crude oil futures contract ended the day at $33.22/bbl, declining $2.57, or 7.2%. Crude prices nosedived March 9 amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and worries that the spread of the coronavirus will continue to sack oil demand.

Analysts expect the crude oil price crash could force integrated oil and natural gas majors to rethink their capital spending budgets and slow the pace of buybacks and dividend growth.