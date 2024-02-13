Blackstone weighs L'Occitane bid; PAI preps Marcolin sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. is weighing a bid for skin care products company L'Occitane International SA, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone could partner with L'Occitane chairman Reinold Geiger on the buyout, the report added.

– Blackstone is also in talks to acquire European data center builder Winthrop Technologies Ltd., Sky News reported. Winthrop provides turnkey solutions for clients that include major technology companies.

– PAI Partners portfolio company Marcolin SpA is meeting potential acquirers as it prepares for a sale or merger, Thomson Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the matter. The Italian eyewear manufacturing business reportedly positioned itself for sale by renewing a series of key licensing agreements.

