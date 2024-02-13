 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/h-blackstone-weighs-l-occitane-bid-pai-preps-marcolin-sale-80380956 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Blackstone weighs L'Occitane bid; PAI preps Marcolin sale
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: 7th February Edition

Blog

Insurance Underwriting Transformed How Insurers Can Harness Probability of Default Models for Smarter Credit Decisions

Case Study

A Bank Outsources Data Gathering to Meet Basel III Regulations

Case Study

An Investment Bank Taps S&P's Real Estate Modeling Expertise


Blackstone weighs L'Occitane bid; PAI preps Marcolin sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. is weighing a bid for skin care products company L'Occitane International SA, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone could partner with L'Occitane chairman Reinold Geiger on the buyout, the report added.

– Blackstone is also in talks to acquire European data center builder Winthrop Technologies Ltd., Sky News reported. Winthrop provides turnkey solutions for clients that include major technology companies.

– PAI Partners portfolio company Marcolin SpA is meeting potential acquirers as it prepares for a sale or merger, Thomson Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the matter. The Italian eyewear manufacturing business reportedly positioned itself for sale by renewing a series of key licensing agreements.

SNL Image

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.