Blackstone to invest $2B in Alnylam; PE group closes $4.2B Duff & Phelps buyout

Troubled waters

Publicly listed KKR & Co. Inc. warned that the economic disruption caused by the spread of coronavirus has impacted the valuation of its investment portfolio and its business in a regulatory filing April 14.

It also said the impact of the pandemic "may be material and affect us in ways we cannot foresee at this time."

The filing comes ahead of first quarter earnings announcements for the listed alternatives giants.

The alternative asset manager said it has approximately $2.5 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter, as well as a $1 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. It believes it has "adequate liquidity" and is "contemplating opportunistically offering debt securities to use the proceeds to invest in our business."

In terms of fundraising, KKR said the coronavirus pandemic may challenge its ability to market its funds. If limited partners become overexposed to alternatives due to the decline in public equity markets, this could also have an effect on fundraising.

The firm said exit opportunities could be limited due to factors such as a decline in valuations, hits to revenues and earnings, a lack of potential buyers, and limited or no ability to pursue IPOs.

Growing interest

Fund managers made fewer real asset acquisitions in Europe between Jan. 1 and March 23 than a year earlier amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Private equity-backed real asset deal activity between Jan. 1 and March 23 also dipped on previous quarters. A total 37 European real asset acquisitions were announced during the period, down from 73 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and seven fewer than in the first quarter of 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Read more about the changing nature of real asset investing here.

Booster shot

* The Blackstone Group Inc. agreed to provide Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with up to $2 billion in strategic financing to advance the development of the biotechnology company's ribonucleic acid interference medicines. The transaction is anchored by the private equity giant's acquisition of 50% of the royalties on the global sales of inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic developed by Alnylam to reduce low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol.

* BGH Capital is among the suitors advancing to the second bidding round for Healius Ltd.'s medical centers business, while Partners Group Holding AG is sticking by its buyout offer, even after being rejected by the healthcare service provider, The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk blog reported.

* Georgia Capital PLC is in discussions to acquire the shares it does not already own in Georgia Healthcare Group PLC.

* GV-backed Arcus Biosciences Inc. is in talks to sell a significant stake in the company to Gilead Sciences Inc., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Done deals

* Funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC and Further Global Capital Management LP completed the $4.2 billion acquisition of Duff & Phelps LLC from the Permira funds, which remains a meaningful stockholder in the financial advisory firm.

* Hellman & Friedman LLC closed its purchase of Checkmarx Ltd. from Insight Venture Management LLC, or Insight Partners, in an all-cash transaction worth $1.15 billion.

* Wynnchurch Capital LP bought manufacturing company Western Forge & Flange Co.

* An affiliate of Mill Point Capital LLC purchased communication infrastructure service provider Knight Enterprises Inc.

Pandemic pains

* General Atlantic is looking to launch a more than $5 billion fund through a partnership with Iron Park Capital Partners LP to contribute structured-equity and debt financing to companies affected by the coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In the works

* VIG Partners will acquire a controlling stake in South Korean funeral service provider PreedLife Co.Ltd., DealStreetAsia reported, citing a statement from the South Korean private equity firm.

* Axcel Management A/S agreed to take a majority stake in cloud-based customer relationship management software company SuperOffice AS.

* NB Aurora SA SICAF-RAIF is selling its 13.3% stake in Elco SpA, which makes printed circuit boards for electronic systems.

Capital commitments

* Clearlake Capital Group LP secured over $7 billion for its sixth private equity fund.

* BlackRock Inc. collected $5.1 billion for a new energy infrastructure fund.

* Lightspeed Venture Partners obtained more than $4 billion across three investment vehicles.

