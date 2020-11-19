Blackstone to buy Ancestry.com; PE firms shortlisted for Morton Salt sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Top performers

Western Europe was the top performing region for global private equity in 2019, in a year where most regions saw rising returns as well as falling risk, according to an eFront SA report.

Within that geography, the Nordics was the top performing market, with an internal rate of return, or IRR, of 13.8%, beating traditional leaders the U.K. (13.16%) and Benelux (13%), according to the Global Private Equity Performance Series 2020. Most regions recorded an increase in performance risk while selection risk declined.

U.S. and Chinese and Hong Kong funds also delivered double digit IRRs, at 12.51% and 10.19% respectively.

Looking at leveraged buyout, or LBO, funds specifically, Benelux vehicles delivered the highest IRR, retaining its top position at 16.64%. They were followed by Nordic funds, with an IRR of 16.29%, and U.K. vehicles, which delivered an IRR of 15.6%.

The U.S. retained the top spot as the "stand-out leader" in venture capital globally, with an IRR of 14.34%. Additionally, the country's active funds saw performance improvements in 2019.

China and Hong Kong venture funds, which recorded an IRR of 10.4%, showed "similarly impressive return performance, but with the additional attraction of a much narrower range of outcomes among funds," the report said, adding this advantage may dissipate as the young market sees more realizations over the coming years.

Europe's top venture capital performer, Italy, delivered an IRR of 10.88%.

Blackstone's list

* The Blackstone Group Inc. will buy genetic records and family history firm Ancestry.com LLC for $4.7 billion. The stake will be acquired from Silver Lake Management LLC, GIC Pte. Ltd., Spectrum Equity Management LP and Permira. GIC will remain a minority owner.

* Blackstone emerged as the latest investor to support Diligent Corp. in a deal that values the software company at about $4 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

* Funds affiliated with Blackstone Property Partners closed the acquisition of a 49% interest in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.'s media portfolio in Hollywood, Calif., with a gross value of $1.65 billion.

In play

* K+S AG shortlisted Meritage Group LP and private equity firms for the sale of its Morton Salt project valued at US$2 billion, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

* Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe-backed software company Clearwater Analytics LLC is considering a sale that could value it at around $2 billion, including debt, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are looking to buy InfraCo, the fiber division of Brazilian operator Oi SA, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 4, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

* AA PLC was approached by several private equity groups including Centerbridge Partners Europe LLP, TowerBrook Capital Partners (U.K.) LLP, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Warburg Pincus International LLC for potential takeover offers.

* Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP is now offering ¥1,670 per share to buy Japanese nursing home company NichiiGakkan Co. Ltd., up from its previous offer of ¥1,500 per share after its bid received support from activist fund Effissimo Capital Management Pte. Ltd., Reuters reported.



Mining salt piles.

Source: Thinkstock

High-tech deals

* Thoma Bravo LLC will buy construction accounting software and payroll services provider Foundation Software Inc.

* Fund affiliates of Thoma Bravo and Madison Dearborn Partners LLC concluded their investment in Syntellis Performance Solutions LLC, an enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions provider.

* Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a 70% stake in Norwegian software company Consignor Group AS for 1.5 billion kroner.

IPO shelf

* Warburg Pincus & Co.-backed Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt. Ltd. is seeking to raise 16 billion rupees to 18 billion rupees by relaunching plans for an IPO , MoneyControl reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Online prescription drug price platform GoodRx Inc. is seeking advisers after filing for a potential IPO with the SEC, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. GoodRx is backed by Silver Lake, Francisco Partners and Spectrum Equity.

