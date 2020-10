S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Valuation woes

First-quarter valuations for private equity and alternatives firms across the board will be dented as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. KKR warned last week the valuation of its investment portfolio and its business had been affected.

The Blackstone Group Inc. confirmed its funds have taken a hit on its first-quarter earnings call April 23. The alternatives giant's corporate private equity funds saw the most sizable decline in the first quarter, depreciating 21.6%.

Holdings in energy were "by far" the largest detractor for corporate private equity, accounting for about half of the strategy's funds' negative return; excluding these holdings, the firm's corporate private equity funds depreciated 11%, CFO Michael Chae said during the call.

Chae stressed the firm's results were based on marks taken in the immediate wake of the coronavirus crisis, adding that although markets remain volatile, they have rebounded off their lows. In the first three weeks of April, Blackstone's public stocks and corporate private equity have increased 20%, he said.

Blackstone's total assets under management, or AUM, rose 5% year over year to $538 billion, with $119 billion of gross inflows over the last 12 months, despite $38 billion of realizations, Chae said.

Publicly listed Europe-based alternatives firm EQT AB (publ)'s CEO Christian Sinding said its key private equity and infrastructure funds were down approximately 5% on average in the three months to March 31 versus the end of 2019 on its earnings call April 24.

Questioned about the fact that some of the firm's peers had seen a larger drop in fund valuations, COO Caspar Callerström said the firm's portfolios and its exposures to industries compared with the rest of the market is underweight "some energy sectors, some retail sectors, et cetera, which will have more significant drops. We have our small share of those as well, and there, we've had significant drops in values. But since we have fewer of those assets, the impact on our overall portfolio will be smaller."

The firm saw fee-generating AUM of €40 billion as of March 31, remaining largely unchanged from March 31, 2019, when AUM sat at €40.8 billion.

Dealmaking pinch

European private equity activity fell in the first quarter of 2020 to 1,649 entry and bolt on deals announced, down 12% on both fourth-quarter and first-quarter 2019 figures, as the coronavirus pandemic hit deal-making activity. Capital to secure these deals, however, was not in short supply. Find out which deals with publicly available gross transaction values pushed the first quarter of 2020 to the highest first-quarter deal value across the past five years by a significant margin here.

Window of opportunity

* The Blackstone Group Inc. is aiming to pull in $7 billion for its fourth GSO credit opportunities fund, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The fund will offer debt financing for large, performing companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

* Carlyle Group Inc. is looking to raise up to $3.5 billion for a new fund that would lend to family- and entrepreneur-owned businesses that are struggling with the effects of the pandemic, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



A Victoria's Secret store at Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Source: L Brands

Staking out

* Apollo Global Management Inc. and Silver Lake are investing $1.2 billion in Expedia Group Inc. through a private placement of the travel platform's perpetual preferred stock.

* CVC Capital Partners Ltd., through its CVC Capital Partners VII LP fund, is poised to make an investment in Greek e-commerce platform Skroutz AE.

* Warburg Pincus LLC will raise its stake in car rental service provider CAR Inc. in a HK$1.12 billion deal, DealStreetAsia reported.

Coronavirus strain

* Deal talks between iDreamSky Technology Holdings Ltd. and CVC Capital to jointly acquire Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. were halted because of financial uncertainty related to the pandemic, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

* CVC Capital's planned buyout of a roughly 14% stake in rugby tournament Six Nations in a £300 million deal hit a pause as the sports market reels from the impact of the pandemic, London's Financial Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

* Sycamore Partners Management LP is seeking to end its deal to buy a 55% stake in Victoria's Secret from L Brands Inc.

* Pioneer Credit Ltd. called off its planned takeover by Carlyle and initiated legal proceedings related to its ongoing dispute with the private equity firm over a A$141.6 million syndicated facility.

Done deals

* Carlyle and The Chertoff Group LLC's Chertoff Capital LLC unit wrapped up the sale of Coalfire Systems Inc. to funds advised by Apax Partners LLP.

* Future PLC bought Ti Media Ltd., formerly known as Time Inc. UK, from Epiris LLP.

* EQT AB (publ) acquired damage control service provider Recover Nordic AS from Agilitas Private Equity Services Ltd.

