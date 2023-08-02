Blackstone, others eye Cvent; HitecVision looks to buy into Plenitude

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Blackstone Inc. and other private equity firms are reportedly interested in buying software company Cvent Holding Corp., according to a Reuters report. A deal could value the company at about $4 billion, sources told the publication.

* Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision AS is in talks with Eni SpA to buy a stake in its retail and renewables unit, Plenitude, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Silver Lake Management LLC is looking to acquire SAP SE unit Qualtrics International Inc., which provides a cloud-based subscription software platform for experience management. The private equity firm already owns a roughly 14.9% stake in Qualtrics.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.