 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/blackstone-others-eye-cvent-hitecvision-looks-to-buy-into-plenitude-74141356 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Blackstone, others eye Cvent; HitecVision looks to buy into Plenitude
Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 101 Data on Datacenters

Blog

Insight Weekly: Recession risk persists; Banks pull back from crypto; 2022 laggard stocks rally

Blog

Highlighting the Top Regional Aftermarket Research Brokers by Sector Coverage

Podcast

Energy Evolution | A transition to cleaner energy drives demand for new nickel mines


Blackstone, others eye Cvent; HitecVision looks to buy into Plenitude

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Blackstone Inc. and other private equity firms are reportedly interested in buying software company Cvent Holding Corp., according to a Reuters report. A deal could value the company at about $4 billion, sources told the publication.

* Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision AS is in talks with Eni SpA to buy a stake in its retail and renewables unit, Plenitude, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Silver Lake Management LLC is looking to acquire SAP SE unit Qualtrics International Inc., which provides a cloud-based subscription software platform for experience management. The private equity firm already owns a roughly 14.9% stake in Qualtrics.

SNL Image

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.