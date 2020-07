S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

After closing out the first half of 2020 with three months that felt more like three years, real estate investment trusts appeared to be headed for more volatility, Evercore ISI analysts said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, real estate stocks experienced "enormous swings" depending on whether investors favored growth-oriented or value-oriented strategies, the analysts wrote in a June 28 note. In recent weeks, amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections, investors have reassessed their expectations for economic growth in the second half, and growth strategies have substantially outperformed value in REIT stocks, they added.

Mixed messages continued in the week ending July 3, with some investors taking comfort from new employment data, even as states such as California, Arizona and Texas moderated plans to lift restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.

* Regional mall giant Simon Property Group Inc. reopened 199 of its 204 U.S. retail properties in 37 states. The remaining five assets and its last remaining international premium outlet center are set to reopen in the week of July 6. The REIT also declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per common share for the second quarter.

Big building bucks

* Funds affiliated with private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc.'s Blackstone Property Partners will buy a 49% stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.'s $1.65 billion media portfolio in Hollywood, Calif. Hudson will retain 51% ownership. The properties include studio facilities and class A office buildings totaling 2.2 million square feet.

* Office landlord Boston Properties Inc. sold about 455,000 square feet of its Capital Gallery class A office property in Washington, D.C., to the Smithsonian Institution for approximately $254 million.

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. closed the sale of the 45-story 1901 Market St. office property in Philadelphia for about $360 million. The roughly 800,000-square-foot property was the company's sole asset in the city.

* KKR & Co. Inc. acquired two industrial distribution properties totaling about 2.5 million square feet for approximately $260 million. One property is in Kenosha, Wis., and was acquired from an affiliate of Prologis Inc. for $176 million, according to BizTimes. The other is a fulfillment center in Kannapolis, N.C., bought from an affiliate of Morgan Stanley for $84 million, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

* Essex Property Trust Inc. sold two residential properties in San Jose, Calif., for a total of $232 million to affiliates of Lakevision Capital West, The Mercury News reported, citing Santa Clara County documents and public records. The One South Market property sold for $175 million, and the Museum Park property fetched $57 million.

* Property investment firms Hackman Capital Partners LLC and Square Mile Capital Management LLC are in advanced discussions to purchase New York-based film and television production studio Silvercup Studios in an estimated $500 million deal, the Commercial Observer reported, citing unnamed sources.

Cashing opportunities

* Using part of its $23 billion cash war chest, BlackRock Inc. intends to invest in companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in new investment opportunities in distressed real estate, and private debt and equity, Bloomberg News reported, citing Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors and global head of BlackRock Real Assets.

Any buyer?

* Private equity firm American Infrastructure Funds LLC is looking to sell its portfolio company Landmark Dividend LLC, which manages more than $3 billion across private vehicles and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The portfolio company, which buys and develops real estate and infrastructure such as data center and solar projects, could fetch up to $500 million, the news outlet added, citing some of the people.

Around the world

* ADO Properties SA will fully acquire Germany's Consus Real Estate AG, in which it already holds a minority stake. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the third quarter, upon which the larger group will be renamed Adler Group, with an expected total portfolio of €14 billion.

* Hong Kong intends to sell a 4.76-hectare, HK$40 billion commercial development site along the city's Victoria Harbour in the third quarter, South China Morning Post reported, citing the city's government. The New Central Harbourfront Site 3 can provide approximately 1.6 million square feet of gross floor area, and is expected to require HK$65 billion in total investment to be developed, according to the publication.

* Ganglong China Property Group Ltd. is targeting HK$1.43 billion in an IPO of 400 million of its shares, based on an indicative offer price of HK$3.85 apiece.

* Chinese property developer Zhenro Services Group Ltd. launched an IPO of 250 million shares in Hong Kong, with an aim to net HK$971.5 million.

