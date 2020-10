S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Massive, but temporary

In an interview with Bloomberg TV this week, The Blackstone Group Inc. Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman said the coronavirus pandemic and the business disruption it has caused is "massive."

"This is the first time that I know of historically where we've basically asked businesses to suspend their activities pretty much," he told Bloomberg's Alix Steel.

"We have a GDP in the United States of somewhere around $21 trillion and we're probably going to miss $5 trillion of it," Schwarzman added.

But this will be temporary, Schwarzman said, and he praised the U.S. government's $2 trillion stimulus package, adding that he anticipates up to $1.5 trillion of additional stimulus being made available. "What this is meant to do is bridge this giant economy here in the United States, the largest in the world, to get to the point where we can all go back to work physically again," he said.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Unfortunately for some small private equity-backed businesses, a portion of that stimulus package is not available to them.

The private equity industry continues to lobby the U.S. government to either amend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or to be included in another stimulus bill, after it emerged that many of its portfolio companies will be unable to access the law's small business Paycheck Protection Program.

But the evaluation of liquidity through the stimulus package is just "one tool in the tool kit" private equity firms are evaluating, Ropes & Gray LLP partner Martin Ruhaak said.

Dip down

U.S. private equity entry deal volume fell by just over 21% year over year to 1,174 announced transactions in the first quarter of 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

Their gross transaction value was $45.85 billion, down from $50.06 billion across 1,499 deals announced in the same period in 2019. Find out more about private equity deal and fundraising activity during the first quarter of 2020 in our latest data dispatch.

Bringing home the bacon

* Blackstone closed Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe VI, its sixth European opportunistic real estate fund, at €9.8 billion.

* Despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Silver Lake is planning to hit the fundraising market to amass at least $16 billion for its sixth private equity fund, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* StepStone Group LP attracted $2.1 billion at the final close of Stepstone Secondary Opportunities Fund IV LP.

* Roark Capital Management LLC secured about $1.40 billion for Roark Diversified Restaurant Fund II LP.

* Qiming Venture Partners, a Chinese venture capital firm, amassed $1.1 billion for Qiming Venture Partners Fund VII.

Pulling the plug

* EQT AB (publ), through an affiliated fund, is looking to scrap its deal to acquire Metlifecare Ltd. because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The EQT fund's NZ$7-per-share buyout offer valued the retirement village operator at NZ$1.5 billion.

* Bruin Sports Capital LLC canceled its plans to sell Deltatre Ltd. in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In the works

* EQT is in exclusive negotiations to acquire L'Air Liquide SA unit Schülke & Mayr GmbH, which offers disinfectant products and other hygiene solutions.

* TPG Capital LP and KKR & Co. Inc. emerged as the front-runners to buy a 20% stake in the planned drug entity of Indian conglomerate Piramal for up to 40 billion rupees, Livemint reported, citing two people familiar with the development.

Dried ink

* Funds managed by Blackstone completed the acquisition of a majority stake in HealthEdge Software Inc.

* Golden Gate Capital sold its remaining stake in Infor Inc., a business cloud software company, to Koch Industries Inc.

* Elysian Capital LLP divested U.K.-based healthcare technology company Wellbeing Software Group Ltd. in a £103 million deal with The Citadel Group Ltd.

Sector intelligence

Banking US banks cut foreign exposure by $300B in Q4'19

Energy Oil, gas deal tracker: Q1 saw M&A downturn as oil prices tanked

ESG Major US faith-based organization to vote on divesting from 3 oil companies

Fintech Coronavirus bailout already towers over TARP, with more to come

Healthcare Healthcare tech firms lead way as S&P 500 companies keep issuing profit warnings

Insurance LTC operating losses at US life insurers topped $2B in 2019

Metals COVID-19 impacts to metals prices: Volatility is here to stay — Part 2

Private equity Pandemic, economic uncertainty slow US private equity deal activity in Q1

Real estate Investors pull more than $1.6B from US real estate exchange-traded funds YTD

Retail, consumer products, gaming and leisure Online food orders up during pandemic but not for most US consumers – survey

Technology, media and telecommunications Large cash holdings to buoy tech companies during COVID-19 storm