For years, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has downplayed its interest in bank acquisitions, saying that valuations were too high and that large deals can be distracting and strategically risky. "When [banks] drop below book value, you guys all come talk to me," Chairman, President and CEO William Demchak said at a conference in 2018 in response to a question about his interest in M&A.

Now, bank stocks have mostly been trading below book value since March, and PNC's decision to sell its $17 billion stake in BlackRock Inc. will generate a large amount of capital that it said it could use on "investment opportunities that history has shown can arise in disrupted markets."

PNC is aware of the value of scale and the current environment is "likely to present inorganic opportunities to consolidate share, at the right price," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note. "If opportunities arise in a chaotic market, then PNC would be ready to pounce," Piper Sandler analysts wrote.

PNC carried its 22.4% stake in BlackRock at a value of $8.7 billion on its balance sheet as of March 31. Analysts calculated that the sale would generate an after-tax gain of $5 billion to $7 billion, boosting PNC's common equity Tier 1 ratio by 150 basis points to 220 basis points, or to about 11% to 11.6% from its first-quarter level of 9.4%.

That would put PNC ahead of peers, with its Tier 1 common equity and credit loss allowance representing 12.1% of risk-weighted assets, analysts at Stephens calculated, ahead of Huntington Bancshares Inc. at 11.2%, Fifth Third Bancorp at 11.1% and an average of 10.8% for a group of large regional banks.

Forgoing its share of BlackRock's net income would create "an earnings hole," Piper Sandler analysts wrote, estimating that the sale would reduce PNC's 2020 EPS by about 14%.

That would imply some pressure to deploy the sale proceeds quickly. But several equity research shops view the move first and foremost as a way to build up capital to defend against mounting credit losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In normal times, we might assume that PNC could use the gain to repurchase an equivalent [amount] of shares," the Piper Sandler analysts wrote. "But in these uncertain times, we would be hesitant to assume that the gain is used for anything other than to fortify the balance sheet and to create flexibility for the future."

PNC has discussed selling its stake in BlackRock for some time, analysts at Raymond James noted, and the fact that it is doing so now "is a sign of the times as the company will bolster its capital ratios amidst an increasingly challenging economic backdrop."

The Stephens analysts said that PNC is pulling a lever that is mostly unavailable to competitors. "Many peer banks may not have the financial flexibility to shore up capital without raising ... equity, which may prove painful for shareholders," they wrote, speculating that Truist Financial Corp. could sell its insurance brokerage business if needed and that U.S. Bancorp could sell its payments business.

Analysts at Baird said the sale could offer insight into how PNC views "the degree of industry credit stress ahead."

While PNC might not need the capital if the impact of the pandemic is less severe than feared, analysts said they do not expect a deal soon.

"We expect management to be patient on the M&A front," the Credit Suisse analysts said. According to the Baird analysts, "it is very unlikely management forces a larger acquisition with the capital proceeds."

Even as Demchak expressed reluctance regarding acquisitions during recent presentations, he said in late 2019 that something along the lines of PNC's purchase of the troubled National City Corp. during the financial crisis would be appealing if the opportunity arose.

"If we saw another National City, we would do it," he said.

The Baird analysts said PNC is now well-placed to capitalize on distressed sales or strategic merger-of-equals opportunities. The Credit Suisse analysts conjectured that PNC would be most interested in regional banks and commercial banking assets that would leverage its existing infrastructure and management's expertise.

Analysts at Vining Sparks said they expect PNC will wait to see how quickly the economy recovers, but that after a period of six to nine months, the biggest U.S. banks could seek to acquire large regional peers facing "strategic challenges," including some names like Comerica Inc., Citizens Financial Group Inc. and First Horizon National Corp. that they said have "significantly underperformed."