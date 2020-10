S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Diamond in the rough

Special situations managers have been assessing a range of potential investment targets, with deal activity picking up as markets move from survival mode into the future assessment phase.

Describing its pipeline of opportunities, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Managing Director Tristan Nagler said the firm has seen "a complete switch over" in what it's been assessing. Distressed M&A now accounts for about 80% of its pipeline, whereas pre-crisis corporate carve outs made up this amount.

Managers expect an uptick in corporate carve out activity as big corporates consider which business lines they want to keep, and which they want to divest. Businesses that have survived but are unhealthy will also assess their options.

"The economic shutdown caused a solvency issue for companies across numerous industries," a Siguler Guff & Company LP spokesperson said, creating opportunities across asset classes, including distressed corporate credit, rescue financing, structured credit, loan-to-own and control private equity, non-performing loans, and liquidations.

But not every business seeking out investment will get backed, and there will be stress tests before investments are made. All special situations investors will be looking "at that word resilience. There has to be a bottom line of stability of what you're investing in," U.K.-focused Rutland Partners LLP partner Oliver Jones said.

Upping the ante

* The alternative investment unit of BlackRock Inc. is planning to invest part of its $23 billion cash war chest in companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported, citing the unit's chief investment officer, Jim Barry. The asset manager will mainly target new opportunities in distressed real estate, and private debt and equity.

* Summit Partners LP secured $2.2 billion in capital commitments across two investment vehicles.

* B Capital Group Management LP pulled in $820 million for its second fund.

Real deals

* Funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc.'s Blackstone Property Partners is purchasing a 49% interest in a Hollywood, Calif., media platform owned by Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The portfolio consists of 2.2 million square feet of studio facilities and class A office buildings and has a gross valuation of $1.65 billion.

* American Infrastructure Funds LLC is considering selling real estate and infrastructure developer Landmark Dividend LLC, which could sell for up to $500 million, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

* Ardian agreed to buy certain real estate assets of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA as part of the Italian bank's restructuring efforts.

Carlyle's conquests

* A Carlyle Group Inc. affiliate is buying a 25% stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd. data center subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd. for US$235 million.

* Carlyle is in exclusive discussions to purchase French monitoring systems company Envea SA for approximately €186 million.

* Carlyle acquired supply chain software company Unison Inc. from Abry Partners LLC.

To sell or not to sell

* Cinven Ltd. is exploring submitting a bid for a minority stake in Italian soccer league Serie A, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* JC Partners Co. Ltd. is nearing to close a deal to acquire a controlling stake in KDB Life Insurance Co. Ltd. from Korea Development Bank and investment group Consus Private Equity, The Korea Herald reported.

* Blackstone, EQT AB (publ) and Bain Capital LP were among the private equity firms who advanced to the final bidding round for a stake in German lender Aareal Bank AG's subsidiary Aareon AG, people close to the matter told Reuters.

IPO lane

* Brazilian distance learning company Grupo Uniasselvi, which is backed by Carlyle, Neuberger Berman Group LLC and Vinci Partners, confidentially filed for an IPO with the U.S. SEC, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Vista Equity Partners LLC-backed software company JAMF Software LLC will be selling $100.0 million of its common shares in an IPO.

