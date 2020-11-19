Big US banks activate contingency plans in response to coronavirus pandemic

A cleaning crew disinfects a bank in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 11, 2020.

Source: AP Photo

Large U.S. banks are working to minimize disruptions to operations and protect the welfare of employees as the spread of the novel coronavirus creates increasing challenges for their sprawling geographic footprints.

In response to inquiries from S&P Global Market Intelligence on March 11, the biggest banks declined to disclose specific numbers of employees working from home as a result of the pandemic but described steps they are taking to enable staff to work remotely, activate backup sites and split staff into separate facilities.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s "resiliency plans call for people to work from different locations, including remotely," a company spokesperson said. "We have implemented some of those plans, including in Seattle following recommendations from local governments." As a precautionary measure, JPMorgan Chase has also split its sales and trading employees into primary and secondary locations.

Citigroup Inc. is taking a similar approach, according to a statement. It is "implementing continuity of business operations that vary by location and function, and include splitting sites, use of backup locations and working remotely," the company said. It added that it "will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our operations as necessary in order to provide the safest possible work environment for our colleagues."

Consumer banks also face the challenge of making arrangements for front-line employees where remote work might not be feasible, and the prospect of temporary branch closures in quarantined areas.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo & Co. said the "majority of our employees serve customers, care for critical operations or are in regulated capacities and therefore unable to work from home." However, the bank "offers a range of options to provide location flexibility" for employees who are able to work from home.

Truist Financial Corp. is keeping in continuous contact with health authorities and has instituted several immediate preventative measures, including suspending international air travel and reducing domestic air travel for employees, and holding meetings virtually as much as possible. The bank is also "creating more capacity for teammates to work from home," a spokesperson said.

In addition to travel restrictions, Ally Financial Inc. said it has put in place work-from-home protocols "to enable large portions of our team to work remotely if needed." The bank is also curtailing visitors to its facilities and requiring essential visitors to receive advanced approval, a spokesperson said.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp. also listed a series of steps it is taking. "After verifying remote capabilities, certain employees who are able to perform their jobs remotely will be encouraged to do so," a spokesperson said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has created a public landing page for its coronavirus updates. According to a March 8 memo, it said all of its "workspaces globally remain safe for our people," but that it will act "quickly and decisively" as circumstances change. It encouraged employees to do what feels right for them based on individual circumstances and said their "decisions will be respected by the firm."

Also on March 11, the American Bankers Association announced that it had canceled all its events scheduled for March over coronavirus concerns.