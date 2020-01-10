Big Appalachian shale gas deal not expected to spur M&A spree

National Fuel Gas Co.'s $541 million purchase of neighbor Royal Dutch Shell PLC's shale position in north-central Pennsylvania shows that Appalachia is a buyer's market, but at least one sector observer does not expect it to be the starting gun for a race to mergers and acquisitions.

The focus of the deal is on Shell's operations in Tioga County, which can be bolted on to National Fuel's operations in Tioga and counties to the west. The value of the deal, which will immediately add to National Fuel's production volumes and revenue, comes in at a discount to current values for other Appalachian shale operators.

"Using National Fuel Gas' assumption of $2.50/Mcf this is 3.6x EBITDA or 4.5x cash flow," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc. shale analyst Welles Fitzpatrick told clients May 5. "With the Marcellus group trading at a higher 4.9x [EBITDA in 2020] this transaction seems to indicate the gas optimism hasn't reached the [acquisitions and divestitures] market yet; EQT Corp., Antero Resources Corp., and Range Resources Corp. are planning sales."

The acquisition should add more than $125 million in incremental EBITDA, with roughly $35 million of that coming from gathering, along with 70 Bcf to 75 Bcf per year of production from Tioga County assets, Raymond James analyst John Freeman noted after the deal's May 4 announcement. This combination of factors "indicates a very favorable valuation," Freeman told clients.

National Fuel has already hedged 75% of the new gas volumes expected from the deal at average price of $2.71/MMBtu for 2021. "We now expect to be significantly free cash flow positive in the upstream and gathering portions of our business," CEO David Bauer told analysts. "Given our hedge book and assuming $25 oil pricing and $2.50 gas pricing, I expect those businesses on a combined basis will be free cash flow positive by more than $100 million in the 12 months post close."

The deal also comes as a striking contrast to the $4.7 billion Shell paid East Resources Inc. for the same, less developed footprint in 2010. Shell's decision to exit Appalachia comes on the heels of Chevron Corp.'s decision in late 2019 to take a roughly $5 billion write-down and exit its Marcellus Shale operations south of Pittsburgh.

National Fuel executives ascribed 55% of the deal's value to Shell's wells and leases in Tioga County and 45% to the 142-mile Shell gathering system, which connects to Nation Fuel's Empire Pipeline Inc. and can be hooked into National Fuel's Leidy South expansion project. The deal also includes a combined 300,000 Dth/d of firm transportation capacity. Two-thirds of that capacity is on Empire's system, and the remaining third is on Dominion Transmission Corp.'s system.

Upstream, National Fuel executives said their immediate interest is on more than 185 Tioga County well locations, which can be added to National Fuel's production mix. Utica Shale wells can be drilled from already-built Marcellus pads in the county, Bauer said, a practice National Fuel uses in its existing wells in Tioga and to the west. The Tioga and Marcellus shales are thick and stacked atop each other in Tioga County.

"Keep in mind that the Utica wells we've drilled in Tioga County have been some of our most highly economic wells in our portfolio," Bauer told analysts. "In the near term, you can plan on us drilling a pad or so for a year in Tioga County or five to six wells, which should keep our production in that area flat to slightly increase."

Wall Street was mildly impressed with the deal as investors pushed National Fuel shares 4% higher to $40.46 per share by midday May 5 on light volume.

Shell's upstream director, Wael Sawan, said the major will continue to focus its shale strategy around tight oil, and divesting the Appalachian position is consistent with that plan.

National Fuel can pay all cash or include up to $150 million of its common stock at an adjusted price of $38.97 per share.