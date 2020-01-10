Berkshire, State Farm lead historic rise in P&C industry surplus

The U.S. property and casualty industry recovered from a substantial portion of the unprecedented surplus erosion that occurred in the first quarter as a rally in equity markets triggered large unrealized valuation increases in stocks held by insurers.

A preliminary look at June 30 statutory financial data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence finds that industry surplus increased by more than 6.5% between March 31 and June 30, prior to the effect of group-level consolidations and limited to those entities for which results were available for both dates. Aggregate surplus among the same set of individual entities plunged by 8.6% on a sequential basis during the first quarter.

The 9.6% level of surplus erosion experienced by the industry on a fully adjusted, total-filed basis in the first quarter stands as the most significant sequential drop since at least the start of 2002, easily surpassing the previous low-water mark of 5.4% during the final three months of 2008.

There have been two occasions during that 18-year stretch in which surplus grew sequentially by more than 6.6%. Both of those occurred during 2003 off substantially lower bases than the $783 billion at which the industry ended March 31. The largest sequential increase during the financial crisis era occurred in the second quarter of 2009 when industry surplus climbed by 6.3%.

Net changes in unrealized capital gains and losses were largely responsible for the first-quarter fall and second-quarter rebound. The 20% gain in the S&P 500 during the second quarter was the largest for the index in any period since the fourth quarter of 1998.

On an unadjusted basis and limited to entities with data available for both March 31 and June 30, P&C insurers produced a net change in unrealized capital gains and losses of positive $55.38 billion in the second quarter, after a net change of negative $97.47 billion in the first quarter. The net change on an adjusted, total-filed basis was negative $85.21 billion, which was $34.49 billion worse than the previous bottom through the past 18 years.

The industry's stock and bond holdings recorded an unrealized valuation decrease of $115.85 billion in the first quarter and an increase of $72.20 billion in the second quarter, both on an unadjusted basis and limited to entities with data available for both March 31 and June 30.

Individual entities within those P&C groups with the largest absolute level of common stock holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and the group led by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., experienced particularly significant rebounds from the first quarter's erosion.

At key Berkshire unit National Indemnity Co., surplus rose nearly 16.8% sequentially in the second quarter after having dropped by more than 21% during the first three months of 2020. National Indemnity referenced the recent swings in surplus in a footnote of "Unusual or Infrequent Items" in its June 30 quarterly statement, attributing the unrealized valuation headwinds to "deteriorating market conditions."

The top-level State Farm entity experienced surplus growth of 6.9% in the second quarter as compared with erosion of 8.2% in the first quarter. In both cases, however, the companies' June 30 surplus remained below year-end 2019 levels. Its second-quarter expansion would have approached 8.7% had it not been for the nearly $1.92 billion in policyholder dividends incurred through June 30 as part of the group's Good Neighbor Relief Program.

Those directional outcomes were not fully consistent with those experienced by the majority of individual P&C entities, reflecting the high relative allocations to common stock in the two companies' investment portfolios. While approximately 78% of the individual entities for which March 31 and June 30 results are available experienced surplus growth during the second quarter, 61% of individual entities had higher surplus as of June 30 than they did as of Dec. 31, 2019.

When excluding members of the Berkshire and State Farm groups from the overall, unadjusted results, U.S. P&C industry surplus would have risen by 3.6% in the second quarter after having fallen by 3.5% in the first quarter. The two groups accounted for more than 70% of the overall industry's net changes in unrealized capital gains and losses in each of the two quarters.

Among the rest of the industry, factors such as net income, a positive change in surplus notes and paid-in surplus helped supplement the benefits provided by a $15.11 billion positive net change in unrealized capital gains and losses.