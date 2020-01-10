 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/benefytt-technologies-long-wait-leads-to-410m-private-equity-takeout-59409729 content
Benefytt Technologies' long wait leads to $410M private equity takeout

Benefytt Technologies' long wait leads to $410M private equity takeout

After waiting almost a year for the right suitor to come along, the timing of Benefytt Technologies Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners LLC looks ideal, according to some industry analysts.

Benefytt, a health insurance technology company formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations Inc., offers Medicare-related and individual insurance plans from leading carriers, as well as other types of health insurance. Those products, the company's technology platform and the economic climate created by the coronavirus pandemic are major reasons why the $410 million all-cash deal makes sense right now, said Aite Group analyst Michael Trilli.

"I think what we're seeing relative to the trend of Medicare-eligible and the undercurrent of COVID is potentially a drive to the individual market," Trilli said in an interview.

The company first announced it was exploring alternatives to boost company value, which included a potential sale, in July 2019.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will make Benefytt a private company. That could help it build its Medicare business without public scrutiny, said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper.

Halper said Benefytt will be able to make the necessary investments without having to worry about reporting to hundreds of shareholders. Having just one investor to worry about will give the company flexibility to make investments to position itself for future growth.

"The Medicare market that they've been focused on is high growth," Halper said in an interview. "There's a lot of work to do there now and they're going to do it as a private company. I would argue that we probably haven't seen the last of them."

That growth could come sooner rather than later as the economy feels the effect of the pandemic in the form of unemployment and job furloughs and layoffs. Aite's Trilli said more and more people may have to buy individual policies because they were separated from their employers; Benefytt's technology could be a boon in terms of making enrollment easier.

Halper also said he has seen a trend of smaller insurtechs like Benefytt getting snatched up by larger companies or private equity firms like Madison Dearborn.

"I always characterize M&A within healthcare as sort of chronic," Halper said. "These smaller companies, more often than not, get bought. I think that trend will continue."