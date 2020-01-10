Bellevue Gold raising A$120M to aid unveiling of 'mega system' at namesake mine

Underground at Bellevue Gold's namesake gold mine in Western Australia.

Source: Bellevue Gold Ltd.

Bellevue Gold Ltd. is targeting A$120 million to fund exploration and underground mine development at its namesake Bellevue project in Western Australia. Experts say the mine could end up being among the biggest in the state and attract corporate interest from one of several nearby major players, with Gold Fields Ltd. as a prime candidate.

The company is raising A$100 million in an underwritten placement through institutional investors to be closed July 13 and up to A$20 million in a share purchase plan to be closed Aug. 7, according to a July 9 news release.

Both offerings will be priced at A$1 per share, representing a discount of 10.7% to the company's last trading price, and a 5.7% discount to its two day-trading volume-weighted average market price following the July 7 announcement of an initial indicated resource for the project. Indicated resources were estimated to contain 860,000 ounces grading 11.6 g/t gold.

Bellevue Gold will use the funds to grow indicated and inferred resources containing 2.3 million ounces at 10 g/t, with a focus on a high-grade core of 480,000 ounces at 15.5 g/t in the indicated category. The company aims to upgrade additional inferred resources alongside ongoing step-out exploration for further discoveries as all lodes remain open in every direction.

The company is also looking to reestablish access for mechanized reentry to underground; establish drill platforms and fund underground mine development, including the production decline and infrastructure; and establish nonprocessing infrastructure.

Bellevue aims to complete economic studies on the project in the first quarter of 2021, with construction scheduled to start in June 2021.

Jewelry box

Bellevue Gold Managing Director Steve Parsons.

Source: Bellevue Gold Ltd.

Bellevue Managing Director Steve Parsons said it is particularly telling that no exploration was done on the asset in the nearly 30 years before his company's discovery drillhole to the west of the main Bellevue lode in December 2017. Before that, the mine site was used to dewater the Cosmos nickel mine 6 kilometers away.

"Hopefully it'll be the sort of mine that, in another 30 years, people will say it's up there with some of the big ones in Western Australia," Parsons told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Bellevue mine produced 800,000 ounces at 15 g/t from 1987 to 1997, during which time Parsons said it was known as "the jewelry box of Western Australia," due to high grades which would be behind only Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s Fosterville mine in Victoria as Australia's highest-grade operation.

Independent mining analyst Keith Goode said previous operator Plutonic Resources Ltd. closed the Bellevue mine in 1997 after gold prices collapsed, after making an incorrect geological assumption about the mineralization forming the deposit.

Goode said the asset is now a tier-1 gold system likely capable of producing 300,000 ounces per year, adding that this makes Bellevue a prime candidate for a takeover by a larger player.

Parsons said the Wiluna belt in which Bellevue sits has a gold endowment of over 40 Moz, second only to the Kalgoorlie belt 400 kilometers away, with significant mines including Gold Fields' Agnew/Lawlers, Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s Jundee, Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd.'s Thunderbox and St Barbara Ltd.'s Gwalia all in the neighborhood.

Goode said Gold Fields could be particularly keen given Agnew only has two to three years of mine life left, while Bellevue promises to be a "mega system" which is expected to be further revealed with the state government-funded three-hole drill program underway testing mineralization at depth, as Bellevue's July 9 presentation revealed.

The analyst was particularly impressed with Bellevue's metallurgical results from recently released test work, noting gold recoveries of 97.8% with gravity recoveries from 74% to 92%, which he said was unprecedented.

Private investment bank Far East Capital's Executive Chairman Warwick Grigor, who covers the stock, said in an interview that some companies are "scared" of raising money even when necessary, due to dilution. Grigor said Bellevue deserves credit for recognizing that "the best time to raise money is not when you actually need it, it's when people will throw money at you, and that's what we're seeing at the moment."

"The appetite for gold stocks at the moment is such that investors are pouring money into it," Grigor said. And with gold breaching US$1,800/oz overnight, "it's fair to suggest this is a new level, and it will just keep rising from here," he added. While Bellevue could raise more if it does, "at least they've got all this under their belt and they'll be a very strong company as a result," Grigor said.