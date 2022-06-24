Before recent outflows, US leveraged loan fund AUM neared record high

The stellar run for leveraged loan demand continued into April as U.S. retail fund assets under management grew for an 18th consecutive month.

Preceding a particularly bad stretch for the asset class, marked by plunging secondary prices and a mass withdrawal by investors from retail funds in May, April’s $4.98 billion growth in AUM, to $177 billion, put the total value of U.S. prime funds’ investing in loans just $7 billion shy of the 2018 all-time high.









While momentum in retail demand and AUM growth picked up in April, the loan market — along with other risk assets — has faced a challenging start to May. Bouts of outsized moves in secondary markets might well continue, with liquidity conditions tightening and sentiment turning more bearish.

On the plus side, despite posting two of the worst sessions since the pandemic crash of March 2020, the loan market has significantly outperformed the high-yield bond and equity markets in 2022.

Through May 18, the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index was down 2.2% in the year to date, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, and the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, which lost 17.2%, and 10.8%, respectively.

The recent volatility has prompted an outflow from the asset class by retail investors. The $598 million outflow for the week ended May 11 was the first withdrawal for fund flows in nearly two months, and only the sixth negative reading for the asset class since the start of 2021.

The high-yield market, by comparison, has seen only four weekly inflows in 2022, after $13 billion of outflows in 2021.

The other driver for loan demand — CLO creation — has maintained a moderate pace of deal flow despite rising coupons and concerns that underlying obligors will face growing costs (and default risk) from inflation and interest-rate hikes. The U.S. has featured $50.80 billion of CLO issuance from 103 transactions this year, versus $59.64 billion across 123 deals at this point in 2021.

The level of new-issue CLO activity is in line with 2022 forecasts, though analysts in a May 17 credit market research report from Deutsche Bank wondered whether this pace would continue.

“Given the (CLO) secondary price spread widening and the fact that the primary AAA spreads currently being priced have more than likely been locked in for a few weeks,” the report stated, “raises concern that the stable trend in week-over-week volume may not last.”

Looking ahead, on the one hand, the near-term outlook for retail flows is supported by the rising rate environment, given the potential for loan coupons to adjust upward with rising rates. But with rising funding costs sparking interest coverage concerns among lower rated borrowers, this demand could continue to focus on the “up-in-quality trade” that has brought significant dispersion across the ratings brackets in the S&P/LSTA Leveraged loan Index. Per LCD, year-to-date returns of BB rated loans in the index, at negative 1.49%, compares with negative 2.25% for B rated loans, and negative 4.65% for CCC rated loans.

Furthermore, growing fears over persistently high inflation and the threat of a recession has triggered a broad-based withdrawal from risk assets. According to Lipper FMI, investors yanked $1.565 billion from loan retail funds in the week ending May 18, the largest exodus from the asset class since the pandemic market crash of March 2020, and calling into question the staying power of unabated demand for leveraged loans.