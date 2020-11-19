Banks 'vanishing before our very eyes' – former Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins

Banking is about to experience a shake-up similar to that which the retail sector experienced when Amazon appeared on the scene in the 1990s, according to former Barclays PLC CEO Antony Jenkins.

Jenkins, who was CEO of Barclays between 2012 and 2015, is now Executive Chair of fintech firm 10x Future Technologies Ltd.

10x Future Technologies Executive Chair Antony Jenkins

Source: 10x Future Technologies

Fintechs and other tech firms that are capable of giving customers better user experiences than banks can offer, and that are more skilled at interpreting customer data for purposes such as credit scoring, could end up being at the forefront of consumer financial services, he told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Banks themselves could be relegated to being mere deposit-taking institutions, and pushed down the value chain of financial services to become almost like utilities, while fintechs could interact directly with the customer and provide higher-value services, Jenkins said.

"The customer relationship will be managed separately from the balance sheet of a bank," he said. "I see this bifurcation of financial services happening in the next three, five or seven years."

In some ways, banks are "vanishing before our very eyes," he said.

"The number of branches is shrinking, and the number of people in bank branches is shrinking. Here in London if you walk into a bank branch there are about three members of staff and no customers," Jenkins said. "I think of banking as retailing was 20 years ago, when Amazon was a small company selling books online. There are many successful retailers today but many others have had to change their business model or have gone out of business. I think the same is true for banks."

This report is based on an interview for S&P Global's Banking Horizons Europe 2020 conference on Oct. 1, 2020. For more news and insights from the conference, click here.

