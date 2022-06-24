Banks project lowest full-year high-yield issuance since 2018

As volatility blisters global markets, credit strategists are now projecting a four-year low for annual U.S. high-yield bond issuance, after they entered the year expecting volume more in line with the lofty totals recorded in 2020 and 2021. Second quarter volume through May 12 is a slim $12.1 billion, a considerable retreat from the $72.6 billion in the comparable period one year prior, LCD data shows.

BofA Global Research today lowered its 2022 full-year forecast to $200 billion “on the back of both slower realized issuance in the last few weeks and slower projected pace on a go-forward basis.” At year-end 2021, BofA projections were in the ballpark of $425 billion, and it initially trimmed that forecast in March, to $340 billion. Similarly, strategists at Barclays on April 22 revised the bank's estimate for full-year high-yield bond supply to $240-260 billion, from earlier figures in the $400-420 billion range.

At current estimates, 2022 would have the lowest full-year total since 2018’s $168.8 billion. For reference, the annual record was set last year with $464.5 billion, supplanting 2020's then-record $435 billion total.

As inflation concerns and geopolitical risks percolate, and as markets brace for a string of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve Board, monthly issuance has downshifted sharply since the start of the year. After a middling $24 million of issuance in January, cumulative issuance was just $30.2 billion from February through April. The downward trend has continued in May, as the month's paltry $1.2 billion total through May 13 reflects a single tranche of new debt.

Refinancing-driven prints — typically the primary driver of high-yield bond supply — have faded in the current year. Year-to-date, such issuance accounts for 44% of the $55.5 billion cleared, running below all annual levels since refinancing accounted for 42% in 2008, and 29% in 2007.

Further highlighting the rout for the asset class, the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index reflects a 10.3% year-to-date loss through May 12, while year-to-date overall outflows from high-yield funds now total $28 billion, according to Lipper. Overall outflows were $13.03 billion in 2021, versus inflows of $38.3 billion in 2020.