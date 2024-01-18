Bain weighs Centrient sale; WestBridge and Norwest eye Meesho stake

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Global private equity investor Advent International LP denied it is in talks to acquire investment adviser Fisher Asset Management LLC, known as Fisher Investments, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting statements from both companies. The paper previously reported acquisition talks between Advent and Fisher, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Private equity firms WestBridge Capital Partners LLC and NVP Associates LLC, or Norwest Venture Partners, are in talks to acquire a stake in Fashnear Technologies Private Ltd., owner of online shopping platform Meesho, from angel investors and early institutional investors, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. India-focused venture capital firm Venture Highway LLC is among those intending to divest, the paper reported.

– Bain Capital LP is considering the sale of Centrient Holding BV, whose Centrient Pharmaceuticals subsidiary manufactures and supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Asia healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital Investment Management Pte Ltd. is in talks to acquire a significant minority stake in Nephrocare Health Services Pvt. Ltd., operator of the India-based NephroPlus chain of dialysis clinics, The Economic Times reported, citing two sources aware of the development. Existing investors Deer Management Co. LLC, or Bessemer Venture Partners, and International Finance Corp. plan to fully exit by selling an approximately 30% stake together, while Investcorp Holdings BSC plans to sell a portion of its 35%-40% stake in the business, sources told the paper.

