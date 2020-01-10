Aviva 'committed' to composite insurer structure as it refocuses portfolio – CEO

Aviva PLC will maintain its hybrid life and non-life structure in the U.K. as it looks to "focus" its global portfolio of businesses, according to new CEO Amanda Blanc.

She told analysts on a call for Aviva's first-half earnings: "We are committed to being the U.K.'s leading insurer, therefore we are committed to being composite."

Aviva announced along with its earnings that it would focus investment for growth on what it deems to be its strongest markets — the U.K., Ireland and Canada. Its international businesses, which include European life operations in France, Italy, Poland, Ireland and Turkey and Asian life operations in Singapore and China, will be "managed for long-term value," with selective participation and withdrawal where appropriate. Blanc said "ultimately there may be better owners for these businesses than Aviva in the longer term."

There has long been talk that Aviva might try to split its U.K. life and non-life businesses, and there has also been speculation that it might try and exit its U.K. life back book. But Blanc said the back book generates "a significant amount of cash flow and we believe it is important to our financial strength and our balance sheet resilience."

Blanc emphasized that Aviva was not marking the international businesses as disposals.

"What we're saying is they are great businesses, they [have] excellent people, they serve their customers really well, and if we see opportunities to expand on that, to generate better returns or sustainable cash flows, we are willing to invest," she said. "If we can't, we do need to be decisive and withdraw capital."

Déjà vu?

Blanc took the helm of Aviva in July after previous CEO Maurice Tulloch stepped down for family health reasons. On becoming CEO in March 2019, Tulloch vowed to simplify the "far too complex" insurer, but he came under fire for not making bolder strategic moves, for example when analysts questioned Tulloch's decision to keep the Singapore business following a review of Aviva's Asian units.

Some analysts pressed Blanc to say what was different in her own approach to the international businesses, with one saying there was a slight concern that "we've been here before."

Blanc acknowledged the concern but said she felt the split between businesses where Aviva was investing for growth and the rest was different because "that does put a different lens on how you invest and how you see those businesses and the actions you take on a day-to-day basis." She added that the company would say more "when we make more tangible progress."

When asked whether focusing growth investment on the U.K., Ireland and Canada meant that there would be acquisitions. Blanc said "today is not a day to be talking about acquisition activity." She added that the businesses already had strong market-share positions but that Aviva also has "some headroom to grow in those markets."

Aviva reported a group operating profit of £1.23 billion in the first half of 2020, down 12% from £1.39 billion in 2019's first half. The company took a £165 million hit for coronavirus-related non-life claims in the half.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 6 pence a share relating to the 2019 fiscal year, after withdrawing its final 2019 dividend in April amid coronavirus concerns.

Aviva's stock price was up 2.7% to 291.96 pence a share as of just before midday London time Aug. 6.