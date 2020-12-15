Automaker insurance begins modestly, promises more via built-in tech

The rollouts of auto insurance products from two prominent manufacturers have been small and mainly aspirational, but Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. are banking on highly developed connected car technology to seed an underwriting concept the market may eventually find irresistible.

Tesla Insurance has yet to expand beyond California. GM's OnStar Insurance Services is slated to begin for its Arizona employees before the automaker grows its product in 2021. Each promises to leverage advanced telematics capabilities to tailor insurance to individual needs or driving habits. Their initial offerings are actually conventional products, but the companies hope to eventually build on the possibilities of technology-based underwriting.

Debuting in 1996, OnStar is a built-in GPS tracker and emergency communication system for which GM car owners opt in. OnStar Insurance expects to build on the data it has gathered on driving behavior and service calls, said Katie DeGraaf, director of insurance telematics for OnStar Insurance.

"We have over two decades of OnStar LLC experience [from which] we can leverage all of our understanding of how people drive as well as all of that service provided to customers during times of need," DeGraaf said in an interview.

OnStar Insurance was in development before the COVID-19 pandemic began; altered and often reduced driving activity created a receptive market for more personalized insurance, DeGraaf said. For motorists who choose OnStar, GM will be able to gather detailed data of not only driving behavior, but the mechanics of the vehicles themselves to use in the underwriting process, she added.

Tesla expects to similarly leverage the data aggregated on its electric vehicles to offer insurance premiums according to driving habits. CEO Elon Musk even suggested in July that the company would be able to address excessive repair costs by altering its manufacturing.

"We can actually adjust the design of the car and adjust how the repair is done [so that] the fundamental cost of solving that problem would be less," Musk said, according to a transcript of remarks made on a July 22 earnings call.

The initial policies from GM and Tesla will not be priced according to driving behavior. OnStar's policies will be underwritten by American Family Insurance Group. Tesla executives refer to their product as Tesla Insurance 0.9, presumably to be followed by versions 2 and 3, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said.

The promise of employing sophisticated native car technology in the service of insurance is clear for car manufacturers, but less so for drivers, said Paul Reynolds, insurance editor for the consumer advice website Money.com.

The telematics that third-party insurers use to price policies require motorists to attach devices to their cars, or download applications on their mobile devices. By contrast, built-in telematics might discourage drivers from looking for the best coverage, Reynolds said in an interview.

"To the extent that this might discourage consumers to shop around, it could be a downside," he said. The rates for Tesla's insurance and those of automakers that partner with carriers are not necessarily the cheapest, he said.

InsuranceQuotes.com analyst Michael Giusti noted that some insurers have contracts with dealerships in which an on-site agent can bind policies where car buyers make their purchases. Telematics has entered the auto insurance market with a certain air of destiny, Giusti said in an interview.

"Cars are basically mobile computers, and the more they collect data, the more it can be monetized," Giusti said. Telematics-based insurance has the potential to eliminate discriminatory rating factors that can result in higher prices according to race, age and gender, he said.

Bundling on-board car technology with insurance could erode the business for personal lines brokers like RightSure Insurance Group, but may also improve the market overall, President Jeffery Arnold said.

"I don't see it as bad. I applaud all newcomers," Arnold said in an interview. The emphasis on technology makes the competition for customers better, which ultimately serves everyone, he said.

While initiatives that cut out brokers may threaten agency business, they do not threaten their business models, which rely heavily on the personal touch, Arnold said.

"The more we focus on hugging the customer at every renewal and payment, they're not going anywhere," he said. "Rate is important, but the experience trumps rate if you do it right."