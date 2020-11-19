Auto premium credit accounting change would impact industry ratios, growth rates

The manner in which private-passenger auto insurers account for COVID-19 premium credits has the potential to materially impact their financial results, as Progressive Corp. demonstrated with its latest monthly release.

The company said it incurred $506.5 million in costs during April associated with premium credits equal to 20% of monthly premiums under its Apron Relief Program, which contributed 13.9 percentage points to an elevated consolidated GAAP expense ratio of 35.4%. With another refund of the same amount due to customers with policies in force as of May 31, the company expects to incur similar costs in the current month.

Progressive, like Allstate Corp. and Kemper Corp., has indicated that it intends to account for the premium refunds as an underwriting expense. The Statutory Accounting Principles Working Group of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners has proposed the reporting of COVID-19 credits and refunds on auto policies as either a reduction of premium or a policyholder dividend, akin to how State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and United Services Automobile Association have opted to return a portion of premiums to customers.

An exposure draft slated for further discussion during a May 20 meeting of the working group proposes treating premium refunds on in-force business and future renewals, the latter of which Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s GEICO Corp. intends to implement, as a reduction to premium.

"Reporting the ... refund as an expense is not consistent with statutory accounting guidance and would inappropriately present the expense ratios in the statutory accounting financial statements," the draft states. To the extent individual companies wish to report the refunds as expenses or in any other manner, the draft suggests, they would need to consider the accounting as a permitted or prescribed practice.

Progressive and its peers have extended the refunds to reflect what the company described as the "significant decrease in auto accident frequency that we experienced as a result of the COVID-19 [stay-at-home] restrictions." Its significantly higher April expense ratio was offset by a decline in the company's loss and loss-adjustment-expense, or LAE, ratio in an amount of 18.7 percentage points to 48.0% for the month. Progressive's companywide combined ratio of 83.4% was 5 percentage points below what had been a stellar result in April 2019.

The company's personal vehicle net premiums written, meanwhile, increased by less than 5.3% in April to $3.20 billion and by 11.8% for the trailing-12-month period ended April 30. Had the effects of the premium refunds been fully netted against written premium in the personal vehicle business, all else being equal, Progressive would have suffered an 11.4% drop in volume for April. That would have represented its largest monthly decline in personal vehicle net premiums written since December 2015, when the year-over-year comparison was materially impacted by an anomaly in Progressive's fiscal calendar. The growth rate on a trailing-12-month basis would have slipped to 10%.

The NAIC received multiple comments from interested parties on the proposed accounting for premium refunds.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association issued its support for the guidance under the existing accounting regime, but proposed that the NAIC consider "substantive amendments" to statutory accounting principles to address the treatment of policyholder relief measures. Travelers Cos. Inc. opined that refunds and temporary future adjustments "are clearly not" LAE or other underwriting expenses given that they result from changes in insured exposures.

Cincinnati Financial Corp., on the other hand, said it issued one-time payments pursuant to state rule filings with the intent to account for them as a company expense.

"Companies acted with a sense of urgency, notified states of the company payment plan, and proceeded to act, in good faith, in accordance with those plans, absent any state objections," Cincinnati Financial said in its comment letter.

The group led by Grange Mutual Holding Co. viewed classifying premium refunds as an expense under the current unique circumstances as "the closest option" to a policyholder dividend, which it deemed not viable under the circumstances.

"Classification as a premium [reduction] will have unintended ancillary financial consequences, such as reducing premium taxes to state agencies," Grange argued. The company further said that it would "distort analysis" of insurance companies' results as a reduction to premium would impact all components of the combined ratio as opposed to only the expense ratio.

In Progressive's case, looking beyond the distinctions between GAAP and statutory accounting, a calculation assuming hypothetical immediate reductions in written and earned premium in the full amount of the refunds would elevate its April loss and LAE ratio by 7.8 points through the smaller denominator and reduce its expense ratio by 10.1 points due to the smaller numerator.