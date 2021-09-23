Australian investment leaders seek to balance between climate risks and returns

Australian superannuation funds need to balance between returns and investors' need to decarbonize more quickly as they transition their portfolios to comply with upcoming climate-risk disclosure rules, according to experts at an event organized by S&P Global Sustainable1.

The challenge is in "managing that climate risk, making decisions, thinking about the long-term returns we need to deliver to members and doing it in an equitable way," said Liza McDonald, head of responsible investments at Aware Super, a superannuation fund. "Another struggle we have is that there are lots of different frameworks and approaches we can all take."

Superfunds have to contend with some members who want to quickly divest from coal or fossil fuels. These demands should bear in mind that the world still relies on fossil fuels at this point in time, said Sybil Dixon, governance and sustainability manager at UniSuper.

"There is a transition that needs to happen. We can say that if we could invest in something that's got reasonably high exposures to fossil fuels now but it's got a very clear plan to transition and they might not be there in 2030 but they will be there in 2035," Dixon said at a roundtable organized by the sustainability intelligence unit of S&P Global.

Countries and corporates globally are following the disclosure norms recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD, to standardize how companies assess and disclose risks associated with climate change. The TCFD's recommendations, published in 2017, detail how organizations can voluntarily disclose governance around climate-related risks and opportunities.

Australia's financial regulators are working on steps to clarify regulatory expectations and move towards mandatory requirements for company disclosures that are aligned to the TCFD recommendations. Australia's Council of Financial Regulators are aiming to transition to a strict mandatory disclosure on climate risks by 2024.

Effective regulation

The TCFD framework is useful, but regulation too is important, said Leilani Weier, head of responsible investments at REST, another superannuation fund.

"TCFD takes us so far but it doesn't take us far enough," Weier said, noting that TCFD regulation can, at times, get diluted as it merges with the regulatory environment. "I'm a big supporter of regulation to move our industry forward, but the regulation has to be effective and not have unintended consequences that it just becomes compliance."

Stephen Anthony, chief economist at Macroeconomics Advisory, an economic and finance modelling and advisory firm, said investors will have to keep in mind their targets of achieving zero-carbon emissions. However, achieving these goals is a challenge and there are clear limitations to policy frameworks.

"Its almost crazy that APRA [Australian Prudential Regulation Authority] or anybody else is being terribly prescriptive in this area. It suggests some level of control and understanding that we just don't have," Anthony said.

Prior economic data isn't particularly useful for the government to formulate the right rules. "There is no data, no data will help you because all data is based on a carbon economy," he said, adding, "we can't be too prescriptive. We need to take a diversified approach."