Australia regional banks face lower margin pressure than national lenders

Regional banks in Australia are facing slightly less pressure on their net interest margins than the nation's top lenders, as the second-tier institutions are more nimble in cutting costs of funding and operations and remixing loan portfolio in response to the pandemic, analysts say.

The NIM on interest-earning assets of Suncorp-Metway Ltd., the banking and wealth division of Suncorp Group Ltd., increased 4 basis points to 1.94% in the fiscal full-year ended June 30, according to the company's latest filing. Bank of Queensland Ltd. saw its NIM on a cash-earnings basis fall 2 bps year over year to 1.91% as of Aug. 31, while Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd.'s margin decreased 3 bps to 2.33% in the fiscal full-year ended June 30, according to company statements.

Meanwhile, the NIM on a cash-earnings basis of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., one of the four largest banks in the country, fell by 13 bps to 1.63% in the fiscal full-year ended Sept. 30. During the same period, the NIM on the same basis fell 4 bps to 2.08% at Westpac Banking Corp., and was up 1 bp at 1.78% at National Australia Bank Ltd. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, whose fiscal year ended June 30, saw its full-year NIM on cash basis decline by 2 bps to 2.07%.

"The regional banks were quicker to reduce deposit rates to give them more space and tended to attract a different mix of lending," Martin North, founding principal and banking sector analyst at Australia-based Digital Finance Analytics, told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Plus, they did not have the customer remediation or fine costs the majors did. Some had their growth rate higher in the investment sector, where rates are better. So in essence, it was a timing issue, not structural advantage by the regionals," he said.

The nation's big four banks have booked hefty expenses as compensation and penalties following revelations of alleged misconduct. The latest case was Westpac, which had accounted for A$1.3 billion in civil penalties for admitted violations to Australia's anti-money-laundering and counterterrorism-financing laws. The bank's statutory net profit fell 66% in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

Costs matter

Most Australian banks have been restructuring their deposit base to mitigate pressure on their NIMs, but to varying degree.

According to S&P Global Ratings analyst Lisa Barrett, Suncorp-Metway and Bank of Queensland managed to continue to shift its customers to less expensive at-call deposits from time deposits, which contributes to falling funding costs for the banks.

She added that, compared with first-tier national lenders, regional banks tend to keep less funds in cash or allocate less to invest in marketable securities in order to lend more, resulting in less pressure on their margins.

Smaller banks such as ING Bank (Australia) Ltd., which does not have any branch network, also benefit from an asset-light cost structure, Barrett added. The bank did not disclose its NIM, but ING Australia former CEO Uday Sareen said NIM was around 1.65% and was trending up, The Australian Financial Review reported March 10.

"ING Bank Australia has some competitive advantage relative to its immediate peers due to a high use of third-party brokers and well-established, low-cost digital operating structure, where essentially no physical footprint exists," Barrett said. ING Bank's operating structure has a cost-to-income ratio of about 39%, lower than 40%-45% for its larger banking peers, she added.

Challenges ahead

However, North said the scale has not tipped in the regional banks' favor yet.

"They do not have benefits of scale or distribution — and are reliant on mortgage brokers. Also, large players have more room for strategic cost savings," he said.

Also, regional and major banks alike are grappling with chronically low interest rates and potentially rising loan-loss provisions, analysts said.

"All lenders will struggle in the current low rate environment, and differentially I think large players will come out on top," North said.