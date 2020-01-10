August rally not enough to take European equities out of the doldrums

European equities resumed their rally in August after snapping three months of gains in July, but their year-to-date performance continued to trail their Asian and U.S. counterparts.

The S&P Europe 350 index, which tracks equities from a number of developed markets on the continent, rebounded in August with a 2.8% rise following a 1.7% decline in the previous month. The rally comes against a backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.

"Europe remains on the recovery course despite [a] second wave," analysts from Danske Bank A/S said based on economic indicators on the continent.

Despite the August rally, European equities remain in the red so far this year, while stocks in Asia and the U.S. have already recouped their losses. The S&P Europe 350's year-to-date loss narrowed to 13.2% at the end of August from 15.5% a month ago, but it lags behind the S&P 500 and MSCI AC Asia-Pacific All Cap Index's gains of 8.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has surged 31.2% over the period.

Lacking tech stocks

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.12% in August but shed 20.93% in the first eight months of the year, becoming one of the worst-performing major European indexes. The FTSE 100's "lack of major tech stocks in its composition is a factor in the fall," David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets (UK), told S&P Global Market Intelligence by email.

"The British index is exposed to banking, travel, house building and oil stocks, all of which have endured heavy losses," Madden said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. The three technology components of the FTSE 100 make up less than 1 percent of the index's weight, according to data from FTSE Russell.

The weak oil price and the low interest rate environment due to COVID-19 thus "have probably had bigger impacts" on the FTSE 100, whose major components include HSBC Holdings PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC, than the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit transition period, Madden added.

The lack of tech heavyweights constrains not just the U.K. but Europe as a whole, with SAP SE the only European company among the world's 20-largest tech companies by market capitalization, according to a report by Deutsche Bank Research. The IT sector accounts for only 7.7% of the S&P 350 Europe's weighting, about half that of the healthcare and financials industries.

"In the digital economy, the EU is increasingly at risk of being left behind," the bank said.

'Broadly positive' outlook

Europe has seen a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with Spain topping 500,000 infections and France reporting a new daily record for the first time since March.

Drawing parallels between the renewed surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe and that in the U.S. in early June, Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said that in the 10 weeks between the two scenarios, "societies and the medical profession have probably again learned more about the ways to contain the spread of the virus and treat the infected."

"I am thus slightly less concerned about the outlook than in early June, when I saw the surge in U.S. infections as a reason to turn temporarily from a positive to a neutral near-term outlook for equity markets," Schmieding said in an Aug. 28 note.

"By and large, the outlook is broadly positive for economies and markets."