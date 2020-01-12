 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/atlassian-obtains-1-5b-pro-rata-credit-facility-61115785 content
Atlassian obtains $1.5B pro rata credit facility

Atlassian Corp. PLC disclosed that on Oct. 28 the company entered into a $1.5 billion senior unsecured pro rata credit facility due October 2025 that includes a $1 billion, delayed-draw term loan A and a $500 million revolver, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Pricing is tied to a leverage-based grid, at L+87.5-150, opening at L+112.5.

BofA Securities, MUFG Bank and Truist Securities acted as joint lead arrangers. Bank of America is administrative agent.

The facility is covered by a leverage ratio set at 3.5x.

Atlassian, which is based in Sydney, Australia, designs, develops, licenses and maintains various software products.