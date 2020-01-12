 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/assets-under-management-at-us-leveraged-loan-funds-fall-anew-in-september-60941258 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Assets under management at US leveraged loan funds fall anew in September

University Essentials | COVID-19 Economic Outlook in Banking: Rates and Long-Term Expectations: Q&A with the Experts

Estimating Credit Losses Under COVID-19 and the Post-Crisis Recovery

StreetTalk – Episode 70: Banks' Liquidity Conundrum Could Fuel M&A Activity

Street Talk Episode 70 - Banks' Liquidity Conundrum Could Fuel M&A Activity


Assets under management at US leveraged loan funds fall anew in September

With withdrawals by retail players persisting through the summer months and beyond, assets at U.S. funds investing in leveraged loans shrank by $950 million in September — the largest monthly decline since the risk-off retail investor retreat from the segment in March.

SNL Image

After eking out two months of growth, this puts the total net asset value of loan funds under management at $88.95 billion — the lowest it has been since April and just $1 billion shy of March's plunge to $87.89 billion.

SNL Image

The near-$1 billion drop in the total net asset value of prime funds comes as the recovery of leveraged loan prices in the secondary market slowed dramatically, with September registering a 33-basis-point increase, versus a 121-bps gain in August and a 176-bps advance in July.

SNL Image

Also driving the market-value equation, outflows from funds that report weekly to Lipper FMI amounted to $1.2 billion. September, though, was met with a material increase in CLO demand, with new-issue volumes surging to $11.47 billion, according to LCD, helping to fill the void.

SNL Image

Given the low-rate environment and the degree of Fed support in favor of high-yield and investment-grade bonds, floating-rate loans have not been the asset class of choice for much of 2020. Though, with the 10-year yields rising to 0.81% on Oct. 7, leveraged loans did see a return to positive inflows in the week ending Oct. 14, to $181 million — its highest reading in the black since mid-January.

SNL Image

With leveraged loan performance trailing fixed-income since the onset of the coronavirus, a still-weak net supply picture supporting valuations could make the asset class attractive once again in terms of price appreciation, with only 42% of the market priced above 98, versus 78% at the beginning of the year. Of course, accounts are keeping a close eye on U.S Treasury rates, particularly if 10-year yields move above 1%, a level that could bring a more steady return to inflows, feedback suggests.

Significant fiscal stimulus under a united Democratic government — an election scenario that markets are increasingly pricing in — could put upward pressure on Treasury yields, asset manager BlackRock said in an Oct. 26 report downgrading U.S. Treasurys to underweight.

"The potential for fiscal spending — particularly in a Democratic sweep election outcome — could spur higher yields and a steeper yield curve," the report reads.