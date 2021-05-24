Asset-sensitive banks' shares tumble 20% after Fed cut

A few asset-sensitive banks saw their stocks fall 20% or more on March 16 following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates to nearly zero.

Fifth Third Bancorp and Wintrust Financial Corp. were among the market's worst performers, both dropping around 22%. The Bancorp Inc. shares fell even more, losing 30.1% of its value in a single day.

The losses outstripped both the broader market — the S&P 500 was down 12.0% — and the rest of the banking industry, as the SNL U.S. Bank and Thrift index was down 15.4%. The banking industry suffers when the Fed slashes rates as loans that use benchmark rates immediately reprice lower, hurting the bank's net interest income. Asset-sensitive banks are more likely to struggle when rates move lower since their assets tend to reprice quicker than their liabilities.

All three of the banks to lose more than 20% yesterday were on the list of 20 most asset-sensitive banks in the industry, as measured by the gap between portion of rate-sensitive assets and rate-sensitive liabilities. Of Fifth Third's assets, 45.2% are rate-sensitive, compared to just 7.2% of its liabilities being rate-sensitive. At The Bancorp, the disparity is even greater, with 63.3% of its assets being rate-sensitive compared to 8.4% of its liabilities, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The median ratios for the entire industry were 33.7% of assets and 16.8% of liabilities being rate-sensitive.

Several other banks on the top 20 most asset-sensitive list were also down more than 15% on March 16: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., SVB Financial Group, Veritex Holdings Inc., Comerica Inc. and others. By contrast, several banks with a larger portion of variable-rate liabilities than variable-rate assets outperformed the market indexes. HomeStreet Inc. stood out with a 0.1% gain on March 16.

Both Fifth Third and Comerica have deployed hedges to protect against a lower-rate environment. Fifth Third Chairman and CEO Gregory Carmichael said the bank's hedging positions were engaged earlier than other banks, offering attractive pricing. The bank's positions will pay $200 million per year for the next few years if Libor is below 1%, he said on March 11 at RBC Capital Markets' Financial Institutions Conference. The bank projected a $33 million payout in the first quarter using the one-month Libor as of March 9. If the one-month Libor dips to 25 basis points, the bank would realize a $280 million annualized benefit to net interest income.

"While lower short-term rates will certainly affect profitability returns, the early cycle actions we have taken should work in our favor," Carmichael said, according to a transcript.

Fifth Third has built its position to $11 billion worth of cash flow hedges. Comerica disclosed $5.6 billion worth of interest rate cash flow hedges as of the first quarter.

Comerica Executive Chairman, CEO & President Curtis Farmer said on March 10 that the bank expects a $20 million impact to net interest income in the first quarter. However, that estimate used spot rates as of March 6 and assumed no further decline in rates.

During the bank's presentation at the RBC conference, management estimated that a 75-basis-point shock to rates would create a $250 million annualized impact to net interest income, assuming a 30% deposit beta. CFO James Herzog said the company was looking to take a systematic approach to its hedging activities, avoiding a big bet at once.

"I wouldn't expect any rash movements at this point in time. We're managing through the environment as best we can," Herzog said, according to a transcript.