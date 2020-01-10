Asian stocks erase 2020 losses in August amid continued policy support

Asian equities completed their recovery from this year's pandemic-related slump in August as accommodative monetary and fiscal policy outweighed concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19.

The MSCI AC Asia-Pacific All Cap Index, which tracks stocks from five developed countries and nine emerging markets in the region, grew 5.2% in the month, pushing the gauge barely into expansion territory so far this year, at 0.89%.

The rest of the second half is expected to be "tricky" as investors face potential disappointments, including a longer-than-expected economic drag, delays in vaccine development and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, said analysts at Nikko Asset Management in an Aug. 18 note. "On the other hand, the absence of these will only be considered as 'par,' making for an unattractive risk-reward trade-off."

Meanwhile, analysts at British asset management firm Schroders remain neutral on Asia-Pacific equities, including Japan, amid concerns about another wave of infections.

Japan up; Abe out

The Nikkei 225 outperformed peers as the benchmark index clocked in at 6.6% monthly growth, shrugging off Japan's deepest economic contraction on record in the second quarter.

Japanese equities may experience increased volatility in the wake of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation late last month "as markets weigh the economic policies proposed by potential successors and the risk of political instability," UBS Securities Japan's analysts, led by Daiju Aoki, regional chief investment officer of Japan, said in an Aug. 28 note.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who has emerged as the front-runner to replace Abe as prime minister, has said he would continue Abe's economic policies if selected for the top job.

"We remain constructive on Japanese equities, given continued Bank of Japan [exchange-traded fund] buying and our expectations for corporate earnings to grow 41% in the fiscal year ending March 2022," according to the UBS report.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will next face a general election in October 2021. "Whether the LDP can maintain its current relatively high approval rating even after Abe departs warrants close monitoring," the UBS report noted.

Worst likely over for Malaysia, Thailand

All but four indexes registered growth, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Top 100 and Thailand's SET 50 at the very bottom after they shed 3.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

The declines in the Malaysian and Thai indexes come amid weak corporate earnings and second-quarter GDP contractions, DBS analysts said in separate notes published Sept. 3. But with the reopening of businesses, the worst may be over for the two Asian nations, the analysts said.

Thailand's recovery, however, is likely to be slow and uneven as remaining travel restrictions continue to weigh on the tourism-related sectors. For Malaysia, DBS believes "it is still too early to tell if it is a sustained rebound."

Elsewhere, China's Shanghai SE Composite increased 2.6% in August, taking its year-to-date advance to 11.3%. This came as top trade officials from the U.S. and China discussed progress in their phase one agreement against a backdrop of deteriorating ties over a range of issues, including the origin of COVID-19 pandemic and Hong Kong's national security law.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.4% on the month ahead of the inclusion of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. and China-based biologics services provider WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. in the index on Sept. 7.

India's BSE Sensex advanced 2.7% despite a continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. India has eased its lockdown policies, even as coronavirus cases in the country rose to the second-highest around the world.

India's economy crashed 23.9% in the three months to June, undershooting analyst forecasts and marking the country's first contraction since quarterly records began in 1997.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 2.2% as the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its accommodative stance at its August meeting and resumed its bond-buying scheme.