Asian equities extend gains into July as Chinese stocks rally

Asian stocks saw a fourth consecutive month of gains in July, with Chinese equities logging their best performance since early 2019, but observers say a second wave of COVID-19 infections, trade tensions and the pandemic's impact on corporate earnings threaten to dampen investor appetite in the near term.

The MSCI AC Asia-Pacific All Cap Index, which tracks stocks from a number of economies in the region, rose 4.0% on the month, further paring its pandemic-induced year-to-date losses to 4.13%.

The export-oriented nature of many Asian corporations, coupled with the reopening of developed economies, helped boost the profit outlooks of companies in the region, said analysts at Hang Seng Investment in their quarterly investment analysis, published July 17.

"However, as the pandemic [appears] to be entering a 'second wave,' along with the possibilities of rising trade tensions within the region and/or with the U.S., the recoveries might turn sluggish and [the] earnings outlook might turn again," they said.

Shanghai, Taipei stocks soar

In China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index climbed 10.9% on the month, registering its best performance since February 2019. Analysts at BNP Paribas attributed the rally in Chinese equity markets to stock revaluation amid improved economic confidence and financial reforms, though they added that this performance might be "somewhat overdone relative to fundamentals."

"We expect the market will take a bit of time to digest recent gains and do some consolidating in the light of frequent negative external headlines," the analysts said. "However, we see scope for the rally to extend beyond the summer if corporate earnings show real signs of recovery."

Taiwan's TAIEX gained 9% as tech companies helped lift the local benchmark. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., which makes up nearly a third of the index, climbed nearly 10% to $410 billion July 28 to briefly become the world's 10th biggest company by valuation.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched 0.7% higher, pushing its year-to-date losses down to 12.8%. Hang Seng Investment said technology and internet stocks outperformed the broad market significantly as the Chinese central government encouraged investment focus on the so-called new infrastructure, which includes 5G and artificial intelligence.

Philippine stocks widen losses

In contrast, Philippine equities were the biggest loser in the region, with the benchmark PSE Composite Index falling 4.5% in July, widening its year-to-date decline to 24.1%. Analysts at Philstocks Financial see the index falling within the 6,550 to 7,050 range this year, far below the level seen at the end of 2019 amid current economic conditions and a muted earnings outlook.

Regulatory risks may also further dampen demand for Philippine stocks after local broadcaster ABS-CBN Corp. was ordered to shut and lawmakers rejected its franchise renewal, analysts at the brokerage said. President Rodrigo Duterte has also called out the country's water concessionaires and telecommunications providers for alleged subpar services.

"We may see investors take a more cautious approach towards stocks of heavily regulated companies given their susceptibility to political risks," Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks, told S&P Global Market Intelligence by email.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 eked out a 0.5% gain. Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, imposed a six-week lockdown measure last month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

While a second wave of infections added uncertainties to the economic outlook, this is being offset by more positive signs of containment, progress in COVID-19 treatments and ultra-easy monetary policy that makes shares look relatively cheap, wrote Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and economics and chief economist at AMP Capital, in a note.

"So, we remain of the view that while shares are vulnerable to corrections, they are likely to rise on a six- to 12-month horizon," Oliver added.