Ardian gets $19B for 8th secondaries fund; PE-led group to take MásMóvil private

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Mega deal

Private equity firms this week lined up to take Spanish telecommunications company MásMóvil Ibercom SA private in one of the largest deals since the outbreak of coronavirus.

KKR & Co. Inc., Cinven Ltd. and Providence Equity Partners LLC offered €22.5 per share for MásMóvil. The deal has an equity value of $3.05 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. With assumed liability, the total transaction value stands at $5.5 billion.

The bid is friendly, S&P Global Market Intelligence's Leveraged Commentary and Data reported, and in a separate statement, Chief Executive Meinrad Spenger said MásMóvil had met the buyers and signed an agreement.

Providence, which already holds a 9.16% stake in MásMóvil, initially invested in the company in 2016.

MásMóvil's share price surged 23.8% on June 1 following the announcement.

Building blocks

Many private equity managers are assessing future real estate opportunities but are waiting for the uncertainty to ease before striking new deals. U.S. opportunity funds were a dominant part of the London capital markets space in 2013 to 2015. Private equity funds could be very significant investors if pricing is right coming out of the initial coronavirus shock.

Flush with cash

* Ardian secured $19 billion for its eighth secondaries fund, surpassing the $14 billion raised for the French private equity firm's predecessor platform. The latest fundraising includes $5 billion of coinvestment interests.

* Business Growth Fund Ltd. is planning to launch a £15 billion public-private fund to rescue businesses that struggle to repay loans under the British government's coronavirus business-interruption loan scheme, London's Financial Times reported, citing CEO Stephen Welton.

* Francisco Partners Management LP obtained about $10 billion across three funds.

* Crestview Partners LP collected approximately $2.15 billion for its fourth fund and coinvestment vehicles.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis anytime here.

In the works

* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is in active discussions for a potential minority investment in Indian digital startup Jio Platforms Ltd., joining Mubadala Capital and several other potential investors. The two United Arab Emirates-based state funds could invest up to $1.25 billion, The Economic Times (India) reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Bain Capital LP and Cyrus Capital Partners LP advanced to the final bidding round for struggling airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., Reuters reported, citing administrator Deloitte.

* Heliconia Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is in discussions to invest at least US$400 million in struggling Singaporean shipping line Pacific International Lines Pte., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity funds and other telecom operators are among the potential buyers of PCCW Global Ltd., as owner Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. explores a sale and other options for the global business segment, sources told Bloomberg.

It's a deal

* KKR signed a definitive deal to buy a 60% stake in Coty Inc.'s Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands for $2.5 billion, giving the businesses a total valuation of $4.3 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis.

* Thoma Bravo LLC agreed to purchase business-to-business aerospace and defense industry exchange Exostar LLC.

Dried ink

* AE Industrial Partners LP purchased spacecraft and advanced space systems developer Deep Space Systems Inc.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP sold a controlling stake in Steward Health Care System LLC to the latter's physician management group, the Boston Business Journal reported.

* GHO Capital Partners LLP acquired X-Chem Inc., which offers DNA-encoded library-mediated drug discovery services, from an affiliate of Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman LLC.

Sector intelligence

Banking PNC's 1st choice is a bank acquisition, but it might not happen right away

Energy Oil price recovery could be 'self-defeating' if supply returns too quickly

ESG Ceres' latest climate lobbying campaign targets federal financial agencies

Fintech PayPal, Adyen, Square to thrive post-pandemic as online payment habits stick

Healthcare Medical device, supply companies notch gains on S&P 500 Healthcare index in May

Insurance Pandemic forces life insurers to embrace digitization, transform business

Metals Beware exploration hype as mining sector attracts funds, experts say

Real estate Retail property's post-virus recovery will be bumpy, but not without opportunity

Retail, consumer products, gaming and leisure Consumers want to get back to shopping in stores but are wary on travel – survey

Technology, media and telecommunications Tech, media and telecom PE funds look to recover from early COVID blow