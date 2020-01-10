Apple's move to ditch Intel CPUs for Macs unlikely to start a trend

Reports circulating for at least the second time this year indicate Apple Inc. may finally be ready to unveil the central processing unit it is designing to replace Intel Corp. processors in some Apple laptops.

Apple is expected to replace the standard Intel x86 chips in some MacBook laptops with a highly mobile processor, preferably a modified version of the powerful A12 Bionic processor that powers Apple iPhones and iPads.

Though the move may make sense for Apple as it looks to reduce its licensing costs, streamline application and hardware development, and create a common processor platform for its phones, tablets and computers, other device-makers that do not custom-design CPUs, as Apple does as a way to differentiate its iPhone, may not follow suit.

"Apple wants a CPU so it doesn't have to wait for Intel's production cycles and doesn't have to buy its chips. It wants to have its own modems to replace the ones it gets from QUALCOMM Inc., so it doesn't have to deal with Qualcomm, either," said Andrew Chang, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings. "But none of that is new. That has always been Apple's priority."

Citing unnamed sources, reports indicate that the Apple CPU initiative, dubbed Project Kamlata, is still on track. A June 9 report from Bloomberg named 2021 as the year the technology would be commercially available and said Apple's 2020 WWDC event June 22-26 will serve as the venue for the announcement, if there is one. Apple, thus far, has not confirmed that.

"It's very likely that it is happening," Chang said, but added, "there is no telling if it is happening right now." Whenever it happens, Chang said the move could save millions in licensing costs currently paid to Intel and give Apple much more control over the size, performance and evolution of its laptops.

According to Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers at IDC, the refreshed technology built by Apple should provide a fast, reliable base for smartphones, tablets, and probably for laptops designed to be highly portable and well connected to both cellular data networks and the internet.

"If stories are correct about Apple's intentions, they will probably have two classes," Ubrani said. "One, probably the MacBook Air, will be super-mobile, easy to use, have a long battery life, easy integration with the iPhone, [software as a service] apps and the cloud," he said. "The other, probably the MacBook Pro, will still be bigger and heavier, able to do more with demanding graphics applications and the other things you expect a laptop to be able to do with what I expect would still be an Intel CPU."

Smartphone margins justify the cost of fancy new features and expensive post-design optimization, Chang said. Margins for laptops, meanwhile, are much lower, which would make it more difficult to justify the cost of redesigning a smartphone chip to fit a laptop, Chang said.

"That's why this is an interestingly noteworthy move," Chang said. "I don't see Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc. or Lenovo Group Ltd. accepting the cost of designing their own chips. Maybe Microsoft Corp. for its Surface [devices], but it seems unlikely that any of them would have the scale or the R&D-spending power to match Apple designing its own chips."

Porting a chip from one process node to another or from one type of device to another will not be easy, especially for a company that has never designed a laptop CPU, Chang said. Nevertheless, Chang said the benefits of controlling the revision cycle for their laptop CPU, rather than following Intel's schedule, coupled with the potential to reduce development costs by making the underlying processor similar on both iPhone and MacOS devices and the additional level of control over performance, battery life and the physical layout of the components inside MacBooks and iPhones could be worth the time and effort.

