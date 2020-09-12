Apollo 'significantly' reevaluates Brexit business continuity plan

Apollo Management International LLP has had to "significantly reevaluate" its Brexit business continuity plans as recent comments from both supernational and individual member state regulators suggest the structural solutions it has implemented may not be as solid as it once thought.

Taking on the job of the alternative asset giant's head of European compliance in 2019, Christopher Dearie told delegates at the virtual Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry's London conference on Nov. 22 that he "was reasonably confident that the preparations that I had been assured that Apollo had made before I arrived were sensible and would see us through any of the political machinations that might have been taking place."

The alternative investment firm has a large London office and a presence in Luxembourg. Originally used as a jurisdiction in which holding structures were established, in 2018 it expanded its operations in Luxembourg in order to continue to promote and provide products and services cross-border post-Brexit "come what may."

The company was reasonably confident in the summer that it would be able to carry on its business going forward, but as the end of the year has neared, Apollo has had to revise its plans. A particular problem is "a slightly inconsistent approach to the question of particularly pre-marketing activities throughout the European Union," Dearie said. The company cannot assume that the Luxemburg approach it had previously been relying on is going to be available to it.

"What it has caused us to do is to look at temporary solutions now, whereas we previously thought we had a long-term solution. And to think perhaps more holistically about how Apollo will operate in Europe going forward, whether that is exclusively in Luxembourg with support from the U.K. or whether or not we look to another European jurisdiction," Dearie said.

London-headquartered Schroders PLC's head of public policy, Sheila Nicoll, said the company has been "hoping for the best and preparing for the worst" but benefits from a decision made "some 25 years ago" to develop its Luxembourg business as its main EU fund hub. This has developed into a global funds hub for the company.

"Our U.K. fund regime is pretty U.K.-focused and we don't do an awful lot of business to and fro, in and out of the EU, particularly, I suppose, because we don't do a great deal of money market funds or [exchange-traded fund] business, which represents a lot of the cross-border flow."

The company has taken concerns the regulators have around substance and delegation seriously. "There is a justifiable concern on the part of the regulators that the people on the ground don't just have to say, 'well, I don't know the answer to that question, I'll have to go and talk to London about it,'" Nicoll said. The company already had considerable substance in Luxembourg and has developed that further.

Clients first

Discussing the issues around Brexit more broadly, panelists said that as the end of the Brexit transition period draws near, policymakers should depoliticize discussions pertaining to the financial services industry and focus on clients' interests.

"I think in our heart of hearts, haven't we always known it would come down to the last day?" The Investment Association's CEO Chris Cummings said during the panel discussion.

The trade body that represents U.K. investment managers has long argued against protectionism, a view that some kind of national preference is the way forward, believing that "the greater the adherence to international standards, actually, the better businesses will be able to do the job we're supposed to do and look after our clients," Cummings said.

"Here in the U.K., we're very, very fortunate to be managing some 37% of all of Europe's assets and we've got millions of clients across the whole of Europe," Cummings said. "Really acting in their long-term interest should have always been the North Star for these discussions."

In a post-COVID world, both regions "need all cylinders of the engine firing so that we can focus on European growth," he added.

Joe Biden's U.S. election win has "dramatically reduced" the prospect of the U.K. "slamming the door," Nicolas Mackel, CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, a public-private partnership that promotes and develops Luxembourg's Financial Centre, told listeners. He believes "we probably will see white smoke coming out of Brussels sometime either this week or next week."

A deal is important for the financial services industry to allow "bridges to be built:" First, in the form of equivalences, assessing and acknowledging the standards of regulation and supervision are equivalent in each region, and beyond that, structured dialogue between regulators going forward, Mackel said.

"If there were to be no deal, I think the relationship would be acrimonious, not for months, but probably for at least one or two years. And it would be very difficult to envisage any sort of bridges to be built above the channel," he added.

Cummings has called for a mutual negotiating forum, similar to that which exists between the U.S. and the European Union. This will allow regulators to come together on a set basis to compare notes, share ideas, talk about data sharing "and so on."

No surprises should be "the golden rule in the discussions between our regulatory authorities," he added. "In that way, we don't trip up over a mistaken equivalence decision, which will be unnecessary and very painful, not only for the industry but for investors."