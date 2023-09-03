Apollo eyes Arconic; Leonard mulls Pro Mach exit

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Apollo Global Management Inc. is bidding for Arconic Corp., which manufactures parts for the aerospace, automotive, building and energy industries, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the matter. The sources told the publication the advisers of the aerospace-parts maker are also reaching out to other potential buyers.

* Pacific Equity Partners is reportedly planning to acquire lifestyle communities business Serenitas Communities Pty. Ltd. for roughly $906 million, a report published by The Australian said.

* Leonard Green & Partners LP is looking to sell U.S. packaging company Pro Mach Group, Thomson Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. A potential deal could total about $5 billion, the sources told the publication.

