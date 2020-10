S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Unfortunate timing

Buy low and sell high. It is one of the key philosophies underpinning private equity investment, and the reason 2016-18 and 2012-13 vintage funds may be the biggest casualties of the coronavirus crisis.

2016-18 vintage funds began deploying capital in the past three years, buying portfolio companies at the top of the market. They face deep net asset value cuts this year, assuming that the worst of the fallout plays out during 2020, according to analysis by alternative asset software provider eFront SA.

It is hard to predict what returns will look like for specific vintages just yet, but managers of these funds at least have the benefit of time. Time to work with their portfolio companies to help them navigate the crisis, and to find selling opportunities a few years down the line.

The same cannot be said for 2012-13 vintage funds, which are now reaching the end of their life cycles and looking for the exit. A market downturn is not the optimal time for private equity funds to be selling businesses. Exit prices have to be higher than entry prices.

Investors in these groups of funds may be sympathetic to their managers. The coronavirus pandemic and its consequences were impossible to predict, after all. But managers that are deemed to have not done enough to mitigate the impact may be shunned in the future.

S&P Global Market Intelligence spoke with several market experts this week about how managers may go about saving these vintages. Read more here.

Time to distress?

While not immune to the impact, the North American private debt market could emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, more diversified, and poised to cross the trillion-dollar mark, market sources said during a recent Preqin webinar. Find out how the pandemic has affected fundraising and deal-making, and why the asset class is poised for a quick recovery here.

Apollo landing

* Apollo Global Management Inc. is leading a $1.75 billion preferred stock investment in Albertsons Cos., representing about 17.5% of the food and drug retailer's pro forma outstanding common stock on an as-converted basis.

* The private equity giant collected approximately $1.75 billion for Apollo Accord Fund III B LP.

* The firm also bought a "sizable position" in credit default swaps on the corporate debt of car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

* Apollo, Cinven Ltd. and other private equity firms are among the potential buyers of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd., Insurance Insider reported, citing sources.

Blackstone bets

* The Blackstone Group Inc. wrapped up its £4.66 billion acquisition of IQ Student Accommodation, the biggest private equity real estate buyout in the U.K. to date. The sellers were Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s merchant banking division and medical research charity Wellcome Trust.

* The buyout giant is looking to cut its €1.36 billion offer price for Dutch bank NIBC Holding NV in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

At the bargaining table

* Bain Capital LP, BGH Capital and Indigo Partners LLC were among the four shortlisted bidders for struggling airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk blog reported.

* CVC Capital Partners Ltd. made it to the shortlist of bidders for the potential US$800 million sale of Myanmar-based telecommunications tower company Irrawaddy Green Towers Ltd., sources told Bloomberg.

* TA Associates Management LP is in advanced negotiations to buy an approximate 20% interest in Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd.'s pharmaceutical business for as much as $500 million, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* KKR & Co. Inc. is in advanced discussions to purchase a 51% stake in Mumbai-based JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for as much as 30 billion Indian rupees in cash, Mint reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Cash crunch

* Blackstone-backed Gavilan Resources LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid oil price declines and a legal dispute with its partner.

* Casual Dining Group Ltd., a KKR-controlled high-street restaurant operator, is working with creditors to restructure its business, Sky News reported.

Capital commitments

* Ares Management Corp. is aiming to raise €9 billion for a new European debt fund, people familiar with the situation told WSJ Pro.

* EIG Global Energy Partners secured $1.1 billion for EIG Global Project Fund V LP.

