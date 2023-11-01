Apax eyes QuEST Global stake; Nordic Capital mulls Sunrise Medical exit

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Apax Partners LLP is said to be in pole position to buy a stake in QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., according to a report in Mint. The private equity firm is reportedly bidding at least $1 billion for a roughly 40% stake in the Singapore-based engineering services provider. A deal would have QuEST shareholders Advent International Corp., Bain Capital LP and GIC Pte. Ltd., as well as the company's founders, selling their stakes.

* Private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group LP and Silver Lake Management LLC are interested in buying ACI Worldwide Inc., according to Dealreporter's sources. Previously, Bloomberg News reported that the payment systems company was working with financial advisers to help gauge buyout interest from private equity suitors.

* Gaw Capital Partners and CapitaLand Investment Ltd. are among the interested buyers of a majority stake in Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. at an enterprise value of roughly $550 million, Mint reported, citing sources. Other potential investors include Brookfield Corp., National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. and I Squared Capital Advisors LLC. India-based CleanMax, which builds and operates rooftop solar power plants, has a 1-GW operational renewables portfolio.

* Nordic Capital is looking to divest its stake in Sunrise Medical GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany-based wheelchair company, insiders told Bloomberg. The private equity firm has already negotiated with advisers to start a sale process for the business, which could be worth $2 billion, according to the report.

